The Knight Witch Set To Launch On November 29th

Team17 and developer Super Awesome Hyper Dimensional Mega Team will launch The Knight Witch on November 29th. This is a fun little Metroidvania bullet hell title in which you're playing an armor-clad spellcaster who utilizes special cards to cast intricate spells while clearing out areas filled with tons of evil forces. You can check out the latest trailer for the game down at the bottom as you get a good look at the action ahead of you, which will keep you on your toes at every minute. The game will be released for PC and all three major consoles.

The Knight Witch takes players to the underground city of Dungeonidas, where the once peaceful metropolis has been besieged by a mysterious enemy and their army of unrelenting war golems. As Rayne, players will wield the power of a Knight Witch and decide whether to customise and upgrade her Knight abilities to give a faster-paced shoot 'em up experience, or strengthen her Witch magic, through different deck building strategies created from over 40 unique cards. Shoot 'Em Up Spellcasting Sorcery : Encounter evil foes and choose whether to wield Rayne's magic or use her weapons and wits to take them down.

: Encounter evil foes and choose whether to wield Rayne's magic or use her weapons and wits to take them down. Body and Mind: The Knight Witch Duality: Customize Rayne's unique playstyle, upgrading Knight abilities for a more fast-paced shoot 'em up experience, or strengthen Witch magic and explore different deckbuilding strategies with over 40 unique spell cards to choose from.

Customize Rayne's unique playstyle, upgrading Knight abilities for a more fast-paced shoot 'em up experience, or strengthen Witch magic and explore different deckbuilding strategies with over 40 unique spell cards to choose from. Build Trust & Make Lasting Bonds: Knight Witches become stronger with gratitude and trust and can earn it in many ways, not all of which are sincere – the choice to choose popularity over honesty lies in the players hands.

Knight Witches become stronger with gratitude and trust and can earn it in many ways, not all of which are sincere – the choice to choose popularity over honesty lies in the players hands. Forward-Thinking Accessibility: The Knight Witch has been designed as a Metroidvania without barriers; with an intuitive on/off 'auto-aim' system, world-altering 'cheats' and a focused main story navigation system – players will never get lost and can tailor the game to their level of play.