Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Nexon | Tagged: Mabinogi

Mabinogi Releases New Arcana: Faith and Fury Update

Mabinogi has released the all-new Arcana: Faith and Fury update this week, providing new content and preparing for the Summer event

Article Summary Mabinogi launches the Arcana: Faith and Fury update, introducing two powerful new Arcana talents.

Sacred Guardian and Explosive Vanguard talents offer unique skills, roles, and Arcana Link Effects.

Update boosts Arcana Level cap to 250 and adds streamlined achievement quests for faster progression.

Summer Festival returns with special events, exclusive rewards, and a new storyline debuting in August.

Nexon dropped a new major update for Mabinogi this week, as players can dive into the Arcana: Faith and Fury update, as well as a new Summer event. This update being with it two new Arcana characters that come with powerful abilities, such as Sacred Guardian and Explosive Vanguard. The team also updated their new wave of summer content, which includes an event, set to launch in August. You can read more below and check out the video from the devs, as the content is now live.

Mabinogi – Arcana: Faith and Fury

Arcana: Faith and Fury introduces two new Arcana talents, Sacred Guardian and Explosive Vanguard where players can gain new powerful skills. Sacred Guardian merges the Holy Arts and Warrior talents into a defensive role that shields allies and redirects damage using skills such as Pledge of Penance, Provoke, and Martyr's Consecration.Explosive Vanguard, a fusion of the Gunslinger and Lance talents, brings a barrage of firepower with skills such as Relentless Thrust, Blast Zone, and Blaze of Glory. This talent leverages Mana Shells and Mana Pressure to deliver massive damage across multiple targets. Both Arcana paths feature Arcana Link Effects that scale across ten levels, offering stat enhancements and progression-based benefits for the talent.

The update expands Arcana progression with new Arcana Links for these two talents, and by increasing the Total Arcana Level cap to 250, unlocking further stat bonuses and enhanced combat potential.Players can see rapid growth and progress towards these new Arcana talents with the recently added Arcana Achievement Questline, which aims to guide and bolster new players into the world of Mabinogi. Alongside these two new Arcanas, significant buffs and quality of life renovations have been made to the existing four Arcana talents.

Summer Master Plan

Mabinogi continues its Summer Festival with a bang, starting with several fan-favorite events like Summer Master Plan for boosted character levelling, Black Combo Card to create a specific powerful combo card, and Free VIP Service subscription for all players. New this summer is the Flying High event which will grant new and existing players untold levels of items and power to help get one character up towards the endgame, with items such as the Codex of Ascendant Arcana, a Wizard Corgi and a Warrior Corgi, a scroll to instantly max a Spirit Weapon, and much more.

More summer adventure is on the way as Mabinogi's next Generation storyline arrives in August. Together with the Windfall Mercenaries, in Chapter 8: Generation 27, you'll seek out the truth behind Vertrag, the Giant who seeks to supplant the Milletian in Erinn, and his connection to the mysterious Murias, one of the fabled cities of the gods. Upon clearing the new Generation, players will be able to dive deep into the new Bri Leith dungeon and start to work on a new echelon of power with the Soul Liberator weapons.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!