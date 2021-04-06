Overwatch Launches The 2021 Archives Event Today

Blizzard Entertainment has launched the 2021 Overwatch Archives event today with a ton of new things to do and collect. This time around they're not going for a specific story, but instead, they're going to have you go through the ages of the character's storied past in this year's Archives event. This time around will feature a new weekly challenge reward system and new Archives missions, running from April 6th to April 27th. As usual, with the event comes a number of new cosmetics and whatnot to earn and add to your collection, and as you can see, there are some wicked costumes this year. You can read more about the weekly challenges below.

New Reward System

Instead of winning 9 games, you'll now earn stars as you play. Players do not have to beat the mission to earn stars, harder missions grant more stars. Earn 10/20/30 stars in Archives missions to unlock cosmetics. Week 1 Earn double credit for Uprising Missions. Molten Cores – Enemies drop Lava on death. Glass Cannon – Players have 50% less health and increased damage

NEW Bulletproof Barriers – Enemy barriers are invulnerable

Earn 10 stars to unlock player icon, 20 stars to unlock spray

Earn 30 stars to unlock Corredor Lucio (Epic) Week 2

Earn double credit for Retribution Missions

Surgical Strike – Only critical hits do damage to enemies

Close Quarters – Enemies can only be damaged if a player is nearby

NEW Sympathy Gains – Damaging enemies heals other enemies

Earn 10 stars to unlock player icon, 20 stars to unlock spray

Earn 30 stars to unlock Subaquatic Zenyatta (Epic) Week 3

Earn double credit for Storm Rising Missions

Blood Moon – No Support heroes and healing is reduced; heal yourself by doing damage

Storm Raging – Some heroes are enraged; killing them spreads the rage

NEW Thunderstorm – Enemies damage all nearby players

Earn 10 stars to unlock player icon, 20 stars to unlock spray

Earn 30 stars to unlock Camouflage Mercy (Epic)

NEW COSMETICS 5 Legendary Skins

Cavalry Tracer

Mousquetaire Widowmaker

1776 Soldier: 76

Polyanitsa Zarya

Bushi Genji

3 Epic Skins

Player Icons, Sprays"