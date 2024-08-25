Posted in: Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: The Knightling

The Knightling Reveals New Details Along With New Trailer

Saber Interactive recently released a brand-new trailer for their upcomiing game, The Knightling, coming out sometime in 2025

Article Summary Twirlbound and Saber Interactive reveal new trailer for The Knightling, launching in 2025 on major platforms.

Play as a Knightling on a quest to find missing mentor Sir Lionstone using only a magical shield for defense and attack.

Explore Clesseia, battle enemies, uncover secrets, and unlock shield powers in this action-packed platformer adventure.

Master shield-based combat, slide through varied regions, and complete platforming challenges for epic rewards.

Developer Twirlbound and publisher Saber Interactive recently released a new trailer for their game The Knightling, showing off more of the game. This is a new action platformer adventure where you play as an aspiring knight who has taken up the charge of finding your missing mentor, Sir Lionstone. Aside from some armor, you only have a legendary shield to help you explore and fight your way through tons of enemies across the land of Clesseia, encountering new people along the way and becoming an unlikely hero. Enjoy the info and trailer here as the game will arrive sometime in 2025 for PC via Steam and all three major consoles.

The Knightling

When Sir Lionstone, the legendary protector of the great city of Clesseia, mysteriously disappears, it's up to his plucky Knightling to take up his magic shield, become the hero the people need, and find Sir Lionstone before it's too late. Explore the enchanting lands of Clesseia, battle monsters, and bandits, unearth the realm's long-lost secrets, and unlock the extraordinary powers of Sir Lionstone's mighty shield. Who says you need a sword to save the day?!

All Heroes Start Small : Play as the Knightling, a brave knight-in-training who must embark on a daring quest to rescue their mentor, the great Sir Lionstone. Battle powerful foes, upgrade and master your abilities, and protect the people of the realm. Gather your courage and prove that even the smallest among us can be a hero!

The Best Offense Is a Good Defense : Armed with only Sir Lionstone's magical shield, you must harness its power in action-packed combat to take on the realm's greatest challenges. Use the shield's might to block, bash, parry, and create openings in your enemies's defenses, then finish the job with huge attacks and combos.

Slide Into Adventure : Set off for adventure across Clesseia's many varied regions, using the power of the shield to slide across the land. Explore the world, mastering platforming and puzzle challenges to earn rewards for upgrades, and use the shield's unique movement abilities to traverse the realm with ease.

