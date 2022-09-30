Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai Celebrates Its First Anniversary

Square Enix is celebrating the first anniversary of Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: A Hero's Bonds with a new event to jump into. Starting now and running all the way through October 27th, the game will be offering up a number of bonuses and things to do. Including a new Login Bonus that will reward up to seven 1st Anniversary Free x10 Treasure Keys, as well as up to 5,000 Blue Gems and items that aid in progressing teams. Including Level-Up Challenge Tickets. What's more, all players will be gifted an additional 3,000 Blue Gems as a free present regardless. You can read more details about the event below.

Unleash Incredible Power: Players will have the chance to obtain equipment for Dai & Popp, granting them access to new Hyper special moves that allow them to temporarily enter a heightened state. While powered up, they will no longer be able to change characters, but instead will be able to unleash a powerful finishing special move by tapping the corresponding button a second time. These can be obtained in both the Sword of Bonds & Bond Equipment Limited Treasure Hunt and Staff of Bonds & Bond Equipment Limited Treasure Hunt, available from September 27th at 11:00 p.m. PDT and October 1st at 11:00 p.m. PDT, until October 10th at 10:59 p.m. PDT, respectively.

Enter the Hero's Hall: In the new limited-time event The Hero's Hall, available until October 10th at 10:59 p.m PDT, players can fight through its sacred halls and strengthen themselves. Playing through the event will grant access to a powerful new style for Dai, Dai (Luminary Leader Outfit), as well as greatly increased experience gains for this new style.

Receive Dragon Quest Welcome Gift and Rewards: A "Welcome Gift" of 6,000 Blue Gems is being distributed to all new players, which can be claimed within 30 days of logging into the game. In addition to this, all new players will be able to acquire two powerful special moves; Popp's Kafrizz, and Crocodine's Beast King Redemption Blast, as well as their related 4 ★ weapons, to help strengthen their team.

Limited-Time 4★ Weapon Guaranteed Treasure Hunt: All players will have access to a special one-time Treasure Hunt that is guaranteed to give a powerful 4★ weapon at the cost of 300 Red Gems. This Treasure Hunt will only be available for the first 72 hours after downloading the game for the first time and logging into the game during this campaign.