The Last Case Of Benedict Fox Releases New Gamescom Trailer

Rogue Games has released a new Gamescom trailer for The Last Case Of Benedict Fox as we get a better look at the game in development. Developed by indie studio Plot Twist, this is clearly a Lovecraftian title in which you will search for clues in finding some truly despicable murderers by exploring through the memories of the now deceased victims. There's a lot of love and care put into this art style as you delve into people's minds in search of the truth. Enjoy the trailer below as we wait to see when in 2023 this will be released.

Descend into a limbo of decaying memories as Benedict Fox, a self-proclaimed detective bound to his demon companion. Use that unholy bond to explore the minds of the recently deceased in search of clues as you uncover the mysteries of a massive, decrepit mansion — the site to a young couple's grisly murder, and the disappearance of their child. Immerse yourself in a dark, intriguing world full of secret organizations, forbidden rituals, and cold-blooded crimes in an arcane adventure brought to life through a fascinating Burton-esque art style.

Fight demons, explore the subconscious, and solve elaborate puzzles in a labyrinthian adventure inspired by Lovecraft's nightmares, noir pulp fiction, and early 20th-century jazz music. Use your bond with the demon to explore the minds of the recently deceased in your last chance to get a "testimony". Jump into surreal worlds where memories, emotions, and traumas take on a physical form. Uncover the secrets of an old mansion where a couple has been found slain, and their child has gone missing. Get drawn into a dark, yet intimate intrigue that will have you face the family's demons – both figuratively and literally! Use your weapons, demon powers, and surroundings in creative combinations to overcome demons, monsters, and cultists – but remember that concentration and a tactical approach are your greatest assets.