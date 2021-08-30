The Last Oricru Receives A New Trailer During Gamescom 2021

Prime Matter and GoldKnights released a brand new trailer during Gamescom 2021 as we get a better look at their upcoming game The Last Oricru. This particular game caught our eye as it is an action RPG that is focused more on the storytelling aspect of what's in front of you than the actual combat and killing and endless dungeon raiding. Because it focuses so much on the story, a lot of what you decide ends up having an effect on everything else around you and what you might encounter down the road. So you have to make some wise decisions, even when put into some tough scenarios where there is no win. You can check out the trailer down below to see the new footage, as we continue to wait for the game to get a release window.

The Last Oricru is a story-driven action RPG, that puts you in the middle of an ongoing conflict between two races, on a partly terraformed planet, isolated from outer space by a protective barrier. Your decisions will bring interesting twists into the gameplay, as you can heavily influence the conflict and its outcome. You will experience hundreds of intense fights in a brutal medieval meets sci-fi world, where every decision has its consequences. Level up your hero, improve your skills before facing one of many boss fights and get ready for an unprecedented amount of possibilities. Dig into the forgotten past of the world. Uncover the conspiracy behind the events that take place as you play. Let sides of the conflict make you understand their motives for fighting or disregard everything and everyone and just make the world burn. The story of the Last Oricru is complex and it may take multiple different play-throughs to make all pieces of the puzzle finally click together.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Last Oricru – Gamescom Trailer (https://youtu.be/vDCDfgdMWpE)