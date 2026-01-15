Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Introversion Software, The Last Starship

The Last Starship Confirmed For Early February Launch

After being in Early Access for nearly two years, The Last Starship finally has a launch date as it will be released in early February

Article Summary The Last Starship leaves Early Access with a confirmed early February launch from Introversion Software.

Build, upgrade, and customize your starship to survive procedurally generated missions across the galaxy.

Choose your path: play as a pirate hunter, miner, engineer, or spacebus driver with unique challenges.

Manage oxygen, water, fuel, and resources as you explore, fight enemies, and uncover new stories in space.

Indie game developer and publisher Introversion Software has confirmed the launch date for their sci-fi space construction title, The Last Starship. The game has been in Early Access for nearly two years, but finally we have confirmed the game will be released on February 3, 2026. With the news came a new trailer, which you can check out here as we get one good look at Version 1.0 ahead of launch.

The Last Starship

The Last Starship is a 2D space construction game where you design and upgrade your starship. Choose your path: pirate hunter, miner, engineer, spacebus driver, and more, whilst exploring vibrant star systems. Players start with an empty starship hull and fit her out with propulsion, life-support, weapons, and a faster-than-light drive, before blasting off into the galaxy to test their designs against a range of procedurally generated missions. Build a massive asteroid mining operation; rescue civilians from a transport with a critical engine failure, or build an armada and pick a fight with the pirates who plague the galaxy!

Build Your Starship: Build the vessel of your dreams or recreate legendary ships from classic sci-fi fiction – players can now upload and share their creations via Steam Workshop.

Build the vessel of your dreams or recreate legendary ships from classic sci-fi fiction – players can now upload and share their creations via Steam Workshop. Engage The Enemy: Is your ship a dreadnought of armour and firepower, or a nimble stealth vessel? Hit and run, or hit hard and hit again? Choose your weapons and refine your tactics to survive conflict in deep space.

Is your ship a dreadnought of armour and firepower, or a nimble stealth vessel? Hit and run, or hit hard and hit again? Choose your weapons and refine your tactics to survive conflict in deep space. Discover New Stories: A procedurally generated map is ripe for discovery – missions, anomalies, and an array of characters with their own needs and stories are waiting to be uncovered.

A procedurally generated map is ripe for discovery – missions, anomalies, and an array of characters with their own needs and stories are waiting to be uncovered. Manage Your Resources: You'll need oxygen, water, and fuel to survive. But beyond the basics, your control of drones and mining equipment – your organisation of crucial operations – will be key to thriving in the vast darkness of space.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!