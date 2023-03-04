The Last Worker Reveals Release Date With New Trailer The Last Worker gets a new release date and a new trailer as it will release on every platform at the end of the month.

Indie developer Wolf & Wood Interactive and publisher Wired Productions confirmed The Last Worker would finally see an official release this month. Originally the team was going to release the game on PC first clear back in October during the Future Games Show, but plans changed, and everything got pushed back. However, now we'll be getting the game on every platform all at once as the team confirmed this week it will come out on March 30th for Meta Quest 2, PSVR2, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X\S, and PCVR, as well as the original PC release on Steam, the Epic Games Store, GOG, and Utomik. The news came down with a brand new trailer for the game, which you can check out down at the bottom.

"The Last Worker is a first-person narrative adventure centered around our struggle in an increasingly automated world. Combining a hand-crafted art style with uniquely immersive gameplay mechanics in an epic setting, The Last Worker delivers an emotional, thought-provoking, and comedic story packaged with rich characters performed by an all-star cast. A collaboration between writer/director Jörg Tittel (The White King, Ricky Rouse Has a Gun) and VR pioneers Wolf & Wood (A Chair in a Room: Greenwater, The Exorcist: Legion, Hotel R'n'R) Handpainted 3D art based on concepts by comics legend Mick McMahon (Judge Dredd, 2000 AD)."

"Hours of narrative, immersive gameplay in an environment the size of the sunken city of Manhattan. A unique blend of core gameplay mechanics seamlessly interwoven into a narrative game unlike any other. Rich characters performed by an all-star cast in a story filled with heartfelt drama, biting satire, and intense action. Starring Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Jason Isaacs, Clare-Hope Ashitey, and David Hewlett. Emotion filled music Scored by Oliver Kraus. known for his collaborations with Adele, Sia, Florence and the Machine, and others."