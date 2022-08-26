The Last Worker Is Set For An October Release

During the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2022, Wired Productions confirmed The Last Worker will be released this October. We've had our eye on this game for a minute as it feels like a truly cinematic and poignant experience for our time, as you'll be playing a narrative adventure centered around the frequency of making work our lives while we struggle in an increasingly automated world that surrounds us. Along with writer/director Jörg Tittel and indie games studio Wolf & Wood, the team revealed this weekend that the official release date will be October 19th, 2022. Until the game comes out, you can check out the latest trailer that the team debuted during the FGS livestrream, showing off a little bit more of the story to come.

The Last Worker is a first-person narrative adventure centered around our struggle in an increasingly automated world. Combining a hand-crafted art style with uniquely immersive gameplay mechanics in an epic setting, The Last Worker delivers an emotional, thought-provoking, and comedic story packaged with rich characters performed by an all-star cast. A collaboration between writer/director Jörg Tittel (The White King, Ricky Rouse Has a Gun) and VR pioneers Wolf & Wood (A Chair in a Room: Greenwater, The Exorcist: Legion, Hotel R'n'R) Handpainted 3D art based on concepts by comics legend Mick McMahon (Judge Dredd, 2000 AD) Hours of narrative, immersive gameplay in an environment the size of the sunken city of Manhattan. A unique blend of core gameplay mechanics seamlessly interwoven into a narrative game unlike any other. Rich characters performed by an all-star cast in a story filled with heartfelt drama, biting satire, and intense action. Starring Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Jason Isaacs, Clare-Hope Ashitey, and David Hewlett. Emotion filled music Scored by Oliver Kraus. known for his collaborations with Adele, Sia, Florence and the Machine, and others.