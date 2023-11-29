Posted in: Games, Nippon Ichi Software, Video Games | Tagged: NIS America, The Legend Of Legacy HD Remastered

The Legend Of Legacy HD Remastered Gets New Gameplay Trailer

NIS America has released a new trailer for The Legend Of Legacy HD Remastered, showing off the gameplay and the release date.

Article Summary New trailer for The Legend Of Legacy HD Remastered reveals gameplay and March 22 release.

Remastered version will launch on PC via Steam and all three major consoles.

Choose from seven characters and explore the mythical land of Avalon in immersive HD.

Enhanced sound design and music aim to create a memorable RPG experience.

NIS America released a new trailer this morning for The Legend Of Legacy HD Remastered, as we got to see more gameplay and the release date for the game. The bulk of the 90-second trailer shows how they have taken great care in preserving the original while improving it in several ways. So, this will feel like a trip down memory lane for some and a whole new experience for others. Meanwhile, we now know the game will be out on March 22 for PC via Steam and all three major consoles. Enjoy the trailer below as we look forward t the Spring.

"Many have come, seeking riches, glory, and legendary treasure, but in the end, they all vanish, swallowed up by the darkness. None have seen into the heart of this island, now awakened from its eternal slumber—the mythical land known as Avalon. Do its depths hide a stairway to paradise or the gates to the abyss? This is the tale of some yet unknown truth spun from the legacies of the ancient gods. Explore a world map bursting with story-book charm. When characters move, the surrounding terrain springs to life like a pop-up picture book. Beautifully improved graphics and image quality shine in HD! The new guidebook function makes it easy for newcomers to get started, and the addition of detailed functions allows all players intuitive gameplay options and ease of access."

"As your character moves, the map will be drawn and filled in. This unique feature is called Cartograph. Choose from one of the seven characters to lead your adventure and challenge the legend of Avalon! Legend Of Legacy features no set route in the story allowing players the ability to fully and freely control their destinies. The Fusion World View System by Kyoji Koizumi, creator of multiple innovative battle systems, allows players a unique and exciting combat experience. In addition there are four types of spirits–water, wind, fire, and darkness. Compete with your foes to claim the elementals' power and dominate the battlefield. Players can also utilize spirit arts by making contracts with spirits during battle. When used, the power of a spirit and the associated technique will gain strength allowing you to decimate powerful enemies. This struggle for power is performed simultaneously with a single command, called a Two-Dimensional Battle."

"The sound design of Legend Of Legacy shines with a BGM that pursues quality game music with thoughtfully created environmental sounds that spare no attention to detail. Wind, waves, monster cries, changes in footsteps, and echoes within buildings can all be clearly heard in an effort to enhance your experience within the vast expanse of the world! The music was created with the goal of expressing emotions, touching heartstrings, and engraving to memory a one-of-a-kind RPG experience. The Legend Of Legacy HD Remastered brings classic RPG charm with new and exciting twists to the HD era! With vast gameplay options, thoughtful sound design, and beautiful music, this RPG adventure is a must-add to your wishlist!"

