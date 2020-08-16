The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword Got A UK Switch Listing

Oh, Amazon. You're the game-leaking gift that keeps on giving, as it looks like we're getting The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword on Nintendo Switch. Which is interesting as it was something Nintendo had no plans for. At least, that was the case two years ago when they were directly asked about it since they were in the midst of porting a bunch of Wii and Wii U titles over to the current console to help build up the first-party library. In other interviews, it was indicated that it might be near-to-impossible to do so based on the technology and development of the game compared to what the Switch was doing. Well… much like Ian Malcolm predicted in Jurassic Park, life finds a way. Or at least it looks like it has as a new Amazon UK listing that popped up this week shows the game now has a Nintendo Switch page.

There are no real details on the page beyond the idea that it will be £69.99. It doesn't even have a proper image for the game yet showing what the cover would look like. Guessing how previous links in the past have gone, we're guessing if this is indeed legit, it's probably a holiday 2020 release. We're kind of holding out hope it's real, but at the same time, we're also being cautious about it because it wouldn't be the first time a game was listed on Amazon that never came to fruition and only served as a placeholder (Metroid). If Nintendo does decide to push this, it's gonna end up in a Nintendo Direct and it will probably happen around October. That is, if they don't decide to push it up now that everyone is reporting on the listing.