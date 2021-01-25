The Legendary Entei Return To Raids Tomorrow in Pokémon GO

Tomorrow marks the long-awaited return of Entei, one of the three Legendary Beasts of Johto, to raids in Pokémon GO. Entei is set to arrive tomorrow, Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 at 10 AM local time and will stay until Sunday, January 31st, 2021 at 10 AM local time.

This is definitely a "get it while it's here" species. Entei hasn't been in raids since September 2019, making this more than a year and a quarter-long absence. Many trainers who have begun playing in the last year or so or had an inactive period don't even have this species, or just have a Shadow Entei from their Team GO Rocket research battles with Giovanni. This one-time raid staple has, along with Raikou and Suicune, become much rarer in the raid rotation, so don't miss it while it's here… especially because Entei is available in its Shiny form, which sees its full coat turn a nice chestnutty brown.

Entei marks the first part of a three-part series of Legendary Raid stays, which will continue with the rest of the Legendary Beasts of Johto before leading into next month's Pokémon GO Tour Kanto, which will feature Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, and Mewtwo in raids. Basically, the next month of raids is going to be very heavy on nostalgia for Generation One and Two fans.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool today for our complete guide to Entei raids, which will offer:

Top 10 counters

Top 10 budget counters, excluding Shadow and Mega Pokémon so that trainers with less Stardust to spend can put together a manageable team

Shiny rate of Entei

Entei's 100% IVs so you know if you're facing a hundo in either normal or boosted weather conditions

Best of luck out there facing off with one of the Legendary Beasts of Johto, fellow Pokémon GO trainers! Next up is Raikou, followed by Suicune.