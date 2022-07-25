The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum Has Been Pushed Back

Nacon and Daedalic Entertainment announced they have pushed back the release of The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum. This morning, the team sent out a message on Twitter containing an image with a quick statement from the development team at Daedalic. The message, which you can read here, basically said they have decided to push the game back a few months as they continue to work on it and provide the best version they can make.

First of all, we would like to thank all of you for your patience and support so far. Over the last few years, our team has been working hard to bring you a remarkable story in a breathtaking world, fill with magic and wonder. We are dedicated to meeting our community's expectations and uncovering the untold story of Gollum in a way that honors the vision of J.R.R. Tolkien. That being said, in order to deliver the best possible experience, we have decided to push the release of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum by a few months. We will update you with an exact timing in the near future. We are grateful for our passionate community and we cannot wait to share this unique adventure with you soon!

It's an interesting development as the game got a bigger reveal during Nacon Connect 2022, with footage that made it appear the game would be coming out on time. Which at the time was amazing to hear as it felt like this had been in development for the longest time. Now it seems as if Nacon jumped the gun a bit just to have something awesome to show during their stream, as it feels very clear the intended release was not all that set in stone. We'll see what happens next, but honestly, we'd rather they finish the game and not crunch it, even if it means waiting longer for the final product.