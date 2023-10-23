Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Free Range Games, North Beach Games, The Lord Of The Rings: Return To Moria

The Lord Of The Rings: Return To Moria Reveals Release Dates

North Beach Games have given The Lord Of The Rings: Return To Moria a couple different release dates with more info on the game.

Indie game developer Free Range Games and publisher North Beach Games have revealed the release dates for The Lord Of The Rings: Return To Moria. We now know that the PC version will be released tomorrow, October 24, as it heads to the Epic Games Store, while the PS5 version has been pushed back to December 5, and the Xbox version will arrive sometime in early 2024. Along with the news, the team released a couple of new videos this past week. The first is the opening cinematic in which John Rhys-Davies reprises the role of Gimli to introduce the game, while the second video introduces you to the concept of making your own dwarf in the game. You can enjoy both below before the PC launch tomorrow.

"The story of The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria takes players beyond the books and into the Fourth Age of Middle-earth, the fantastical world created by J.R.R. Tolkien. Summoned to the Misty Mountains by Lord Gimli Lockbearer (voiced in-game by actor John Rhys-Davies), players band together as a company of Dwarves tasked to reclaim the lost spoils from the Dwarven homeland of Moria—known as Khazad-dûm or Dwarrowdelf—in the depths below their very feet. Their quest will require fortitude and teamwork, delving deep into the Mines of Moria to recover its treasures and in the hopes of one day restoring them to their former glory."

"In The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria players will create their own custom Dwarf before venturing into the cavernous mines of Moria alone or together with a company of fellow Dwarves online. Each adventure into the depths will bring unique challenges and opportunities through the use of procedurally generated environments, creating nearly endless possibilities as players seek the deepest delves of the Dwarves. As they venture ever deeper, the Dwarves will need to ensure their metal is ready to meet the dangers that lie within, crafting resilient armors and finely honed weapons capable of protecting against and defeating all manner of goblin, arachnoid, or more mysterious foes they may encounter. Excavate the mysteries of the Misty Mountains, extract precious metals prized by Dwarves, rebuild and refire forges that have long since gone cold, and learn the secret of the Shadow that lurks within."

