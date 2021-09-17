The Lord Of The Rings: Rise To War Releases New Cinematic Trailer

NetEase Games along with WB Games have released a new cinematic trailer for the mobile title The Lord Of The Rings: Rise To War. There's not much here beyond the fact you get to look at the game's introduction through the eyes of someone playing a long game with everyone in Middle-Earth as pieces to be toyed with. It really is a cool trailer for the game. You can enjoy it below the game will officially launch in Europe, the Americas, and APAC on September 23rd on the App Store, Google Pla, and the Galaxy Store.

The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War is a Geo-strategic Seasonal Wargame where players must build their armies and strategically expand their territory in pursuit of the One Ring. Throughout their conquest, players will also be able to encounter adventurous heroes who have enchanted readers for decades，including the sword-wielding leader Aragorn, the wise Wizard Gandalf, the stouthearted ring-bearer Frodo and many other iconic characters in their quest to save Middle-earth, complete with Elves, Dwarves, Hobbits, Orcs and more. As players navigate battles with their favorite The Lord of the Rings character, they will encounter a myriad of Middle-earth's natural resources which are automatically generated on the map, as well as special buff items that can fortify their armies. The expansive map is rife with detail, containing millions of these resource-rich tiles for players to conquer and occupy.

Fans will also navigate a multi-layer Fellowship social structure designed to foster collaborative strategies between players. Based on their choices to side with good or evil, players can form either Fellowships or Warbands with other players and take to the battlefields to triumph over their foes tile by tile. This tile-based system gives players of various levels an accessible way to learn and master Arda's landscape as they conquer and expand their territories. Players will need to employ both strategy and skill to seize the One Ring and defeat their enemies in The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War. The game features an open and ever-changing battlefield in which all players can achieve victory through their strategy, cooperation and collective actions with their Fellowship or Warband members.