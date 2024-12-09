Posted in: Games, Krafton, Mobile Games, PUBG Mobile | Tagged: PUBG, The Lord of the Rings, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Comes to PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has launched a new crossover today, as Warner Bros. brings The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim to the game

Krafton Inc. has announced a new major crossover for PUBG Mobile, as The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim has arrived in the game today. The company has teamed with Warner Bros. to bring the characters of the upcoming film to the game for a limited time, as you'll see new content and settings from the film from now until January 7, 2025. You can read the full details below, along with a couple of quotes from today's announcement, before diving into Middle-earth.

PUBG Mobile x The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

Starting today, players will be able to join the Allies of the Realm, standing in steadfast defense of the famed Hornburg. Through daily tasks, players will prove their mettle by selecting Normal or Elite challenges, each victory advancing the glory of the realm. As they progress in their noble endeavors, players earn points toward generous rewards, with Elite challenges offering the most coveted treasures. The Allies of the Realm event is a true test of courage and honor, celebrating the unwavering spirit of those who rise to the challenge! PUBG Mobile players can also claim items inspired by legendary myths, such as the formidable Skadiwynn Sentinel character set, the powerful Gungnir M24 sniper rifle skin, and the iconic Gjallarhorn Double Barreled Shotgun skin. For thrill-seeking players, an epic adventure awaits those bold enough to explore!

Set 183 years before the events chronicled in the original trilogy of films, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim movie tells the fate of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan. A sudden attack by Wulf, a clever and ruthless Dunlending lord seeking vengeance for the death of his father, forces Helm and his people to make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg— a mighty fortress that will later come to be known as Helm's Deep. Finding herself in an increasingly desperate situation, Héra, the daughter of Helm, must summon the will to lead the resistance against a deadly enemy intent on their total destruction.

"We strive to bring immersive content that complements the excitement PPUBG Mobile players have come to expect," said Anthony Crouts, Senior Director of Marketing for PUBG Mobile. "By blending the lore of The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim with the winner-takes-all action of PUBG Mobile, we're giving fans the best of both worlds. We can't wait to transport players back to Middle-earth with our lore-inspired in-game challenges and skins."

"Our partnership with PUBG Mobile brings an exciting new dimension to our theatrical campaign for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, merging the worlds of immersive gameplay and movie storytelling to bring richer experiences to key audiences," said Cameron Curtis, Executive Vice President of Global Digital Marketing, Warner Bros. Pictures.

