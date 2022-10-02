The Lost & The Wicked To Be Released On Consoles In 2023

Top Hat Studios confirmed this week that they will be bringing The Lost & The Wicked over to consoles sometime next year. The game has already been out on Steam since it was originally released back in March 2022, earning a cult following of sorts from people who love the old-school Atari look to the graphics while dealing with near-punishing difficulties. But it does look like the game will be a perfect fit for consoles. Here's some of the info sent about the game from the team.

"The Lost & The Wicked is a brutal twin-stick psycho-thriller. After a shipwreck you wake up in a wicked world with no memory of who you are. Fight through hectic gameplay with a unique grunge art style and original 2+ hour soundtrack as you discover your past and what you did to end up here. This story is a character study with themes of regret, facing your fears, and confronting your past. From the team of 3 that created the first video game weed strain based of this game, we hope you enjoy this unique and crafted experience!

The calm before the storm… Discover your past, who you are, where you came from… wait how did you get here? What are these creatures? The wicked get faster, stronger and deadlier… but so does your arsenal. Unlock weapons and abilities as you continue on your journey and discover your past. These creatures seem stronger than the rest. The wicked speaks… Fight unique bosses and increase your strength in the process."

At the moment, there's no clear definition of when it will come out, or what consoles it will be on. Considering the game, it would be weird if it wasn't added to the Nintendo Switch, as it feels like a perfect addition to their indie collection. Enjoy the trailer above as we now patiently wait for the company to release new info.