The Luminous Legends X Event Is Now Live In Pokémon GO

Today isn't just a day for seeing people make the same Star Wars joke on social media every five minutes. It's also the start of what may be the most anticipated event of 2021 so far in Pokémon GO. Starting today, May 4th at 10 AM, the Luminous Legends X event will bring Xerneas, Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy to Pokémon GO along with other features. Let's check out the details.

Here's everything happening, straight from the Pokémon GO blog:

Xerneas will make its Pokémon GO debut in five-star raids!

Don't miss our Xerneas Raid Guide to help you build the best team of counters.

Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy will be making their Pokémon GO debuts! Spritzee and Swirlix will be appearing more frequently in the wild alongside other Dragon- and Fairy-type Pokémon, like Dratini, Ralts, Bagon, Cottonee, and more. If you're extremely lucky, you might find a Goomy in the wild!

On one level, Dragon-types in the wild is awesome. Pokémon GO players who have been stuck on their Shiny Mew Masterwork Research will be able to blow through that task with relative ease. However… man, that "extremely lucky" bit is a red flag if there ever was one! I think we can expect Goomy to join the rarity of the likes of Gible, Deino, Axew, and Noibat. Early reports from timezones where the event has begun, though, suggest that Spritzee and Swirlix are very common while Goomy is rare but not prohibitively so during the event.

Rainy Lure Modules are coming to Pokémon GO! This Lure Module will attract certain Pokémon that like rain, such as Water-, Bug-, and Electric-type Pokémon. When you're near a PokéStop with an active Rainy Lure Module, you can evolve Sliggoo (the Evolution of Goomy) into Goodra. You can also evolve Sliggoo when the in-game weather is rainy.

We can confirm that you will receive a free Rainy Lure Module upon completing the event's Timed Research. Stay tuned for a full breakdown of the Timed Research's tasks and rewards. It's a great one.

The following Pokémon will be hatching from 7 km Eggs: Cleffa, Igglybuff, Azurill, Gible, Swirlix, and Spritzee.

This is big. This is the event's entire Egg Pool for 7 KMs, which means we have a pretty good chance of hatching Gible.

Psychic-, Dragon- and Fairy-type Pokémon like Galarian Ponyta, Alolan Exeggutor, Xerneas, and more will be appearing in raids!

Stay tuned for a full breakdown of the Raid Rotation for the event.

Event-exclusive Field Research tasks will lead to encounters with Psychic-, Dragon- and Fairy-type Pokémon, including Galarian Ponyta, Gible, Spritzee, and Swirlix.

We can confirm that Gible is in two tasks: "Catch 10 Dragon-types" and "Win 2 Raids." This event seems to be the best chance at Shiny hunting for Gible since GO Fest 2020.

Dragonite and Salamence will be able to learn certain attacks during this event! Evolve a Dragonair or use a Charged TM on a Dragonite to teach it Draco Meteor, and evolve a Shelgon or use a Charged TM on a Salamence to teach it Outrage.

Niantic continues to follow through on their promise to make the older Community Day moves that were missing during the 2020 December Recap Community Day available throughout 2021's events in Pokémon GO.