Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Forgotten 23, indie.io, KovalGames

Sci-Fi Survival Title Forgotten 23 Arrives On Steam In Mid-July

A new sci-fi survival adventure puzzle game called Forgotten 23 has been given a release date, arriving in a few weeks on Steam

Article Summary Forgotten 23 launches mid-July on Steam, blending sci-fi survival and time loop puzzle gameplay.

Play as engineer Max Novak, trapped on a decaying space station orbiting Proxima Centauri b.

Survive in 23-minute time loops, uncovering secrets, clues, and the fate of eight missing researchers.

Solve complex puzzles, manage limited resources, and navigate shifting threats with each new loop.

Indie game developer KovalGames and publisher indie.io have confirmed the official release date for Forgotten 23. The game has you playing as an engineer on a space station that is falling into a decaying orbit. Somehow, you find yourself caught in a time loop that only lasts 23 minutes. Using this mechanic, you'll gain knowledge every time you die and attempt to find a way off the space station before you die. All while uncovering a dark secret hidden within the station. Enjoy the latest trailer as the game drops onto Steam on July 18, 2025.

Forgotten 23

The Forgotten, a remote space station over Proxima Centauri b, is broadcasting a distress signal. With its orbit decaying, it's a matter of time until it crashes into the surface of the planet below. Only one person can avert a catastrophe: Engineer Max Novak, who just arrived at the station aboard a rescue ship and is immediately thrown into a life or death situation: The station's crew has disappeared without a trace and the station is about to deorbit. Max is caught in a relentless time loop with just 23 minutes until the Forgotten crashes into the surface of the planet—each cycle resetting just before the catastrophic descent. Every loop reveals new clues and challenges, pushing him closer to unlocking the station's hidden secrets.

Gritty sci-fi adventure set on a remote research station around Proxima Centauri b, where nothing is what it seems and everything is suspect. What is the source of the time loops? What's their relation to the planet? Just what or who is responsible?

Deep story layered with intrigue, tension, and unspeakable secrets better left forgotten. What happened here? Can you trust the sole survivor, the Luna AI controlling the space station? Just what kind of forces are at play here?

Eight researchers worked on a secretive research project, away from prying eyes and human colonies. All eight have disappeared, and it's up to you to help Max discover the reason behind their vanishing – and learn all about their lives, fears, and hopes regarding the secrets of Proxima Centauri b.

Unique time loop-based gameplay requiring you to master the station's layout, mechanics, and secrets to progress in every 23-minute loop. Every loop is a step forward – but are they truly loops? The station changes slightly with every one, bringing with it new challenges – and new threats to solve.

Complex puzzles require careful thinking, use of the environment, and clever crafting using extremely limited supplies. Fix malfunctioning subsystems, debug broken robots, deal with corrosive poisons in the air that can penetrate your space suit, and worse.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!