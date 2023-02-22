The Mageseeker Releases New Official Teaser Trailer Get a better look at The Mageseeker: A League Of Legends Story, the upcoming League Of Legends spinoff from Riot Forge.

Following up on their teaser last week, Riot Forge has released a new trailer for their upcoming game, The Mageseeker: A League Of Legends Story. The game was officially revealed last week with a small trailer marking the occasion. This time around, the team has released a full one-minute teaser as we get a far better look at the primary character and a hint of the storyline behind this new spinoff. The trailer itself looks pretty cool, although we don't get to see much in the way of gameplay. Enjoy the trailer below as we patiently wait to see when the game will be released for PC and all three major consoles.

"Developed by Digital Sun, creators of Moonlighter, The Mageseeker is a 2D pixel, gritty action RPG set in Demacia, a mighty kingdom in the world of Runeterra that seeks to curtail what it deems as forbidden magic while wielding magic themselves to maintain order. Play as Sylas, an escaped mage whose quest for vengeance will shatter Demacia's deceptive peace – a peace built with the blood and sweat of mages. The Mageseeker provides an action-packed fantasy gameplay experience for those looking to experience a story of power, identity, and justice."

"Riot Forge also revealed new details about several upcoming releases. Convergence: A League of Legends Story, a single player 2D action platformer that features time control from Double Stallion Games, will also be available in Summer 2023. Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story from Tequila Works will be available in Fall 2023. This heartwarming single-player adventure game features beloved champions Nunu and Willump as they embark on an epic journey to find Nunu's long-lost mother. Both games are coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (PS4), and PlayStation 5 (PS5), as well as PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store."