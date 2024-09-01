Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mega Cat Studios, The Meating

The Meating Announced For Switch, NES, and Game Boy Advance

Mega Cat Studios revealed a new retro title this past week, as they showed off The Meating, being released for several Nintendo consoles

Play as a ghost minotaur in a quest to reassemble your body, with puzzles, platforming, and combat.

40+ stages, boss battles, and ghostly abilities promise an engaging, nostalgic gaming experience.

Limited Editions feature glow-in-the-dark cartridges and exclusive artwork for die-hard fans.

Mega Cat Studios announced a new game this past week, as they are going full retro console with The Meating, set to be released on multiple platforms. The game has you playing as the ghost of a Minotaur, trying to put yourself back together after being sliced and diced into multiple pieces. A little bit of fantasy and a little bit of gore, in time for Halloween. The game is out now, as you can snag it for the Switch, the NES on cartridge, and the Game Boy Advance. We have more details here and the trailer above!

The Meating

Become a ghost minotaur on the quest to put his meat back together in this puzzle platformer. Use pyrokinesis, possession, and an array of other ghost skills to solve puzzles—and the mystery of who butchered you. Platforming, puzzle-solving, combat—The Meating has it all! You'll have to jump, headbutt, and possess your way through over 40+ stages. Use all your ghostly powers and wiles to gather all your missing meat to reveal Kon's fate! Whether you're an old-school NES purist, a Game Boy Advance guru, or a Nintendo Switch sensation, The Meating has you covered! Relive the glory days of retro gaming with this pixelated feast, which will be available on your favorite platforms. It's a smorgasbord of nostalgic fun seasoned with a fresh twist.

Journey through 40+ puzzle-platformer levels

Acquire ghostly abilities and powers to beat your enemies

Meet colorful and quirky characters

Encounter challenging boss levels

Experience an engaging story of revenge filled with suspense, mystery, and deceit

Move your meat to the beat with an authentic chiptune soundtrack

Limited Editions

For the true mythological meat enthusiasts, we've cooked up something extra special! A limited quantity of Limited Editions will be available for sale. These rare treasures include glow-in-the-dark cartridges and exclusive artwork that even Zeus himself would envy. But beware—once these divine artifacts are gone, they're gone for good! So sharpen your hooves (and your appetite) and claim your piece of The Meating before it's too late.

