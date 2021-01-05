The Medium Receives A 14-Minute Gameplay Video

Bloober Team released a brand new video for The Medium today, showing off a whole 14 minutes of gameplay footage. The game may be delayed but that's not stopping the team from showing it off as you're getting the most extended look at the upcoming title to date. The footage focuses on Marianne as she explores both the real and spirit world, both alternatively and simultaneously. This showcases the unique split-screen dual reality gameplay system where they will be rendering both locations at the same time as you switch between the two so it is as seamless as possible. Enjoy the latest footage as we wait for the game to finally be published on Xbox Series X on January 28th, 2021.

Marianne is gifted with a number of psychic abilities she must combine to overcome the threats and obstacles of both worlds, such as the protective Spirit Shield and the more potent Spirit Blast. As she uses her powers to untangle the mystery of the Niwa resort, her investigation eventually takes her beyond the walls of the haunted hotel to other locations, including the mysterious Old Fort showcased for the first time in the new gameplay. The video also gives players a taste of gameplay encounters against The Maw, the main antagonist voiced by Troy Baker, and reveals one of its unique abilities. Deceitful and insatiable, The Maw just like Marianne can travel between the real and the spirit world, thus chasing Marianne across both realities. In the spirit world, The Maw is visible and can easily spot Marianne, while she can defend herself with the Spirit Blast. However, travelling to the material world makes The Maw invisible but also blind, so it relies solely on hearing to locate its prey there.