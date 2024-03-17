Posted in: Games, GDC, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: GDC 2024, Kinda Funny, the mix

The Mix x Kinda Funny Spring Game Showcase 2024 – Full Games List

The Mix and Kinda Funny partnered up to hold the annual Spring Game Showcase 2024 livestream, showing 60+ games ahead of GDC 2024.

Article Summary Over 60 indie games showcased in The Mix x Kinda Funny game event ahead of GDC 2024.

Exclusive peeks at upcoming titles including 'Hangry,' 'Zet Zillions,' and 'Sacré Bleu'.

‘Project Tower,’ ‘Children of the Sun,’ and ‘Kingdom: Two Crowns’ expansions make waves.

Broad variety from hack’n’slash to strategy, including ‘Rose & Locket’ and ‘Squirrel With A Gun’.

Ahead of GDC 2024, The Mix and Kinda Funny teamed up to present everyone with the Spring Game Showcase 2024. As you might suspect, this is an almost two-hour presentation, where they relentlessly bombarded us with over 60 trailers, showing all kinds of new indie games on the way. Since this has become the norm, and not everyone has that much time to just sit down and watch trailers, we have the full rundown of everything shown off during the livestream, along with the video for you to enjoy above if you so desire.

Hangry

Looking for a tasty snack n' slash RPG? Our hungry hero, Hangry, works for Goutra – the owner and chef of a dingy underworld diner in a city where food is king. Goutra's greed is as insatiable as Hangry's appetite, and Hangry must travel across the galaxy hunting down delicious monsters and collecting the finest products for the sake of the diner – and his stomach. Just don't eat the merchandise…

Zet Zillions

Zet Zillions is a story-driven roguelike deck-builder and a wacky space opera. You will navigate through vast space maps with Foam Gun and her planet-ship Baby Violence, in search of a new home for humanity. But beware: The planets you'll try to conquer won't go down without a fight! Upgrade your weapon arsenal by conducting freakish experiments. Combine your cards and create chaos. Overpopulate planets (by throwing your own crew at them) and blow them into smithereens! Set in the future of the Wolfstride universe, Zet Zillions throws you to the cosmos to navigate vast maps in search of a new home for humanity. But the galaxy is a dangerous place! You'll need to combine and transform your cards to survive against space's baddest enemies, conducting freakish experiments to unlock the full power of your deck. Zet Zillions features fast-paced and satisfying card battles, paired with an epic story with colorful art style, animations, and voice-over.

Sacré Bleu

Sacre Bleu is a hack'n'slash musketeer adventure where you bust out of prison using a steampunk blunderbuss. Master bullet-time combat, steam-powered platforming and uncover a conspiracy in the heart of 17th century France. Combat encounters are rated, and each level is designed to be speed run in a symphony of gun fire, sword clashing and blunderbuss platforming.

Robots At Midnight

Robots at Midnight is an Action-RPG with intense combat, colossal monsters, and satirical robots set in a narrative-driven and expansive Cassette Futurist world. Built as a luxury destination now in ruins, the planet of Yob is now unforgiving. Overrun with dangerous inhabitants, Yob will be a challenge for any human to endure. Learn the secrets of your family, and this world, to uncover the corruption that lies within.

Vivaland: Dream House

Immerse yourself in one of the core game modes of Vivaland: the Build Mode. It's a sandbox where you have control over architectural and design elements, enabling you to construct and decorate a house from the ground up! The town of Vivaland offers eight residential lots, each awaiting your personal touch. Claim your slice of the town, visit your friends' properties, and collaborate on grand projects that will redefine the neighborhood. Begin your Vivaland adventure either as a lone explorer or with your friends by your side – the choice is yours. You can build together with up to eight players.

Die In The Dungeon

In Die in the Dungeon, each dice represents a different action, from basic ones like attacking or healing to boosting other dice or copying their abilities. Improve the quality of your dice, combine them and acquire powerful relics to defeat the monsters that dwell in the dungeon! Find great synergies by combining dice with unique abilities to create powerful and bizarre decks!

Project Tower

Project Tower is a third-person shooter set in a science fiction universe. The story begins when the Hiks invaded Earth in search of manpower. This life form took every survivor of the human race prisoner. The Hiks want to conquer the universe. For this, they have created a program: Project Tower. This program consists of training their army by making it fight against prisoners in towers. You play as one of these inmates. The only way to regain your freedom is to reach the top of the tower.

Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch

Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch is a colorful side-scrolling tag-team beat-em-up where players swap back and forth between our heroes on the fly or perform special moves simultaneously with a friend. Our heroes embark on an epic adventure from the humble corners where they ply their trade to the gates of hell itself.

Fera: The Sundered Tribes

You are the only hunter to have taken down one of the invasive behemoths terrorizing your land and your tribe elected you their leader, following your destiny to reclaim this magic-ravaged land you call home. Armed with a mystical tetherhook and agile glider wings, you will lead your tribe in taking down the gigantic beasts terrorizing and corrupting your homeland. Taking advantage of your agile swinging and flying abilities, you will surprise your enemies with aerial maneuvers that allow you to cling onto their massive forms, performing critical attacks, and even severing limbs to bring down these behemoths.

Parcel Corps

Skid onto the sun-kissed streets of New Island, where three bicycle courier corporations are vying to become the biggest, most profitable business in town! Pick a side then lock handlebars forming two-wheeled rivalries in pursuit of market share, influence, and a modest income. But this honest struggle to make ends meet is swiftly threatened by the arrival of Rich Villainé, CEO of crude oil exploration company Polar Petroleum PLC. Villainé's political ambitions place him on a collision course with New Island's bicycle messengers.

Children of the Sun

Children of the Sun is a psychedelic road trip of revenge featuring a blend of sniping and puzzle solving, but with a killer twist at the core of its unique gameplay: you can only fire one bullet per level. Blessed with telekinetic powers though, THE GIRL can bend her single shot, re-aiming it to curve around obstacles and into the heads of cultists. Place yourself strategically and fire in this tactical sniping title with puzzle solving and score-attack twists that will make you chase the top spot of the leaderboard. Headshots are fine, but nothing sends a message to the cult like blowing up a car with a single bullet.

Planet of Lana (Console Release)

A planet that used to be a place of undisturbed balance between human, nature, and animal has now become something else entirely. The disharmony that had been in the making for hundreds of years has finally arrived in the form of a faceless army. But this is not a story about war. This is a story about a vibrant, beautiful planet –and the journey to keep it that way.

Phantom Fury

Suit up and head out on an all-new adventure as Shelly "Bombshell" Harrison, taking place years after the events of Ion Fury. After awakening from a coma with a shiny new bionic arm, Harrison takes on a new mission: journeying across the United States to track down a deadly artifact called the Demon Core. Set off on a cross-country trip filled with over-the-top action sequences inspired by classic road movies. Survive shootouts at a seedy motel in Albuquerque, cause chaos in Chicago, and launch an assault on a Los Alamos research facility with Shelly's exhaustive arsenal of over 20 weapons. Tackle enemy encounters creatively – and explosively – across each highly interactive environment. Charge in with reckless abandon, wielding the Motherflakker– an armor-piercing shotgun–or take a more calculated approach by monitoring in-game computers and tossing Bowling Bombs toward groups of unsuspecting foes. Each of the over 20 weapons features unlockable upgrades and mods, allowing for a wide array of options no matter the odds Shelly faces.

Survival Nation: Lost Horizon

The zombie apocalypse happened. What caused it? Who's behind the plague? How do you contract it? All of these trivial questions have gone with the first bite, turning humans from Earth's apex predator to the new predators' most delicious prey. Join the Survival Nation, fight zombies, and keep what remains of the human civilization alive!

OutRage: Fight Fest

Punch, kick and throw your way to the top as you battle to join a festival of fighting fun in OutRage: Fight Fest – a massively multiplayer beat-em-up brawler where your fists, feet (and whatever else you find lying around) do the talking. Packing up to 16 players together into destructible levels guarantees chaotic carnage every time!

Kingdom: Two Crowns – Call Of Olympus

Kingdom: Two Crowns is a side-scrolling micro strategy game with a minimalist feel wrapped in a beautiful, modern pixel art aesthetic. Play the role of a monarch atop their steed and recruit loyal subjects, build your kingdom and protect it from the greedy creatures looking to steal your coins and crown. But you don't have to rule alone! Introducing a cooperative play experience that is totally unique to Kingdom: Two Crowns, monarchs can now choose between a classic solo experience or seek the assistance of a friend, working together locally or online, dropping in or out at will.

Capes

Twenty years ago, the supervillains won. Since then, they've created a dystopian city where developing super powers is a crime. Nobody has managed to slow them down, until now. Capes is a turn-based superhero strategy game where you build a team of heroes and fight to take back the city. Played across a series of campaign and patrol missions, choose to push forward with the story or take the time to explore the side missions and unlock more heroes, earn skill points and complete challenges, and learn more about your heroes lives.

Cryptical Path

In Cryptical Path, players will try to escape the ominous depths of the Hexium, a prison forged by their own hands and designed to confine malevolent souls. During their runs, players unravel the mysteries of their creation, navigating treacherous landscapes where every shadow conceals a potential threat, and where every step forward brings them closer to the wrath of those they have condemned to an eternity of darkness. The game is primarily focused on action but opens a new field of possibilities with its building aspect through the Hexium map, a quick and easy-to-use feature that can be accessed at any time. Players can indeed shape the dungeon to their playstyle or current predicament by adjusting upcoming rooms and their content at key stages of a run.

NanoApostle

NanoApostle is a dark sci-fi boss rush action game featuring intense reaction-based combat and the unique "Destruction Point" system. Play as Anita, a child augmented with lethal nanomachines, as she battles against twisted cybernetic experiments to escape a top-secret facility.

Arcade Paradise VR

Arcade Paradise VR transports you back to 1993 for an all-new immersive experience oozing with gaming nostalgia. Set in the rundown town of Grindstone, you play as Ashley, a rebel teenager going against your father's wishes to continue the family business. Whilst each laundromat chore is fully gamified, from manually picking up gum, doing the laundry, and scrubbing a toilet perfectly clean – to throwing out the trash in a basketball-style mini-game, the hard-earned money from completing these tasks unlocks your real objective… buying more arcade units!

Undead West

Undead West is a western themed roguelite bullet hell where the player uses an array of weapons, whiskey infusions and buffs gained from defeating bosses to complete each stage. The cowboy you play has been killed in a revolver duel against the Man in Red. Death agrees to resurrect you so that you may carry out your quest for revenge. But there is a catch. Death requests that you pay back your revival debt in souls. Every adversary killed on the road to vengeance grants you a soul that can be used to unlock various new guns to use, as well as whiskey – a mixture used during combat for short boost.

Rose & Locket

Join Rose, a gunslinging mother fueled by devotion and vengeance, on a journey to free her daughter's soul from a mysterious silver locket. Master powerful weapons and abilities as you battle through the colorful world of the Underwest, depicted in breathtaking, hand-drawn animation inspired by the works of Genndy Tartakovsky (Samurai Jack, Primal).

Selfloss

Embark on an epic voyage through a deep, emotive narrative and stunning slavic-inspired landscape. Rich with lore, Selfloss is set in a whale-worshipping world that intertwines the story of healer protagonist, Kazimir, on a journey to cure a mysterious disease that has overrun the world.

Squirrel With A Gun

In Squirrel with a Gun, you'll find yourself starting out as nothing but a rodent with a dream. However, once equipped with one of the many firearms squirrels so often encounter in nature, you'll use your weapon to take on the agents that are hunting you down. You may be less than a foot tall, but you can wreak havoc with the best of them. This squirrel has more than one trick, though. Need to make a quick escape? Fire off your weapon and use the recoil to propel yourself to safety. With seven different firearms to collect, RC cars to steal and mayhem to start, the world is your acorn in Squirrel with a Gun. Cause chaos, forage nuts, interrupt picnics, steal cake and more to prove you're one rodent that should not be trifled with.

Wild Bastards

Wild Bastards finds its lawbreakers hunted and nearly eradicated by Jebediah Chaste, a ruthlessly puritanical magnate. After killing all but two of the Bastards, Jebediah's final targets are miraculously saved by a mysterious, sentient spaceship known as The Drifter. The Bastards are fleeing an unwinnable standoff, exploring an ever-changing and lawless galaxy rife with precious weapons and spoils, as well as grisly fates, in a grand attempt to resurrect their compatriots while living to steal another day.

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons – Sacred Reunion DLC

Ranzou will make his grand return following his last playable appearance in Double Dragon IV, where he'll be able to utilize the skills he's learned through his ninja training to take down foes in the blink of an eye. If Ranzou veterans need a new challenge, they can use his powers in the brand-new Survival Mode. Survival Mode will challenge you to defeat waves of increasingly powerful enemies. Buff your character between rounds with a host of new, more impactful upgrades and last as long as possible. Additionally, join forces with a friend from anywhere in the world as online co-op will be launching alongside Sacred Reunion.

Until Then

Until Then is a side-scrolling, cinematic adventure game that tells a strange and intriguing story of inquisitive high school students living in a fractured existence. Players explore and navigate various everyday environments inspired by real-world locations in the Philippines. You'll explore a lush, stunning pixel art environment in the shoes of high-schooler Mark Borja. Through his life, you'll explore the trials of any normal teenager: school, piano practice, friends… but something isn't right. A twist of fate that will change Mark's life is looming just beneath the surface. Can you weave through the mysteries before all is lost? Through your journey you'll meet vibrant, relatable peers navigating their own lives, explore the world around you through everyday technology, and play seemingly mundane minigames you won't want to put down. Until Then is wrapped in a jaw-dropping cinematic pixel art style and set to a soundtrack that brings the world to life in unexpected ways.

Always In Mind

Always in Mind is a modern coming-of-age tale in which you play as 12-year-old Teddy as he plummets into the vast subconscious of his own mind. Joined by a virtual caregiver named "Proxy," Teddy must escape his own mind before the glitches plaguing Proxy bring their adventure to an end. Along the way, Teddy will uncover Proxy's mysterious connection to the mother he never knew, and explore elaborate simulations of his family history built specifically for him. By embracing difficult topics, but framing each from the perspective of hope, Always in Mind bridges the gap between narrative and action, fusing intuitive controls with unforgettable powers to deliver an emotional response that lives with you long after you put the controller down.

Ingression

Ingression is an unforgiving & mind-bending precision platformer where you'll think and platform with seamless portals. Play as Rina, a thief living in the year 2442 in the corrupt Galactic Empire. Travel to the future to save the past from a tremendous time paradox. Fulfill your destiny of keeping time intact.

Mythwrecked : Ambrosia Island

You're Alex, a rookie backpacker taking a much-needed break from modern life. Your trip is interrupted when you are suddenly shipwrecked on Ambrosia Island; a beautiful long-forgotten place of myth and sunshine. It's home to the gods of Greek mythology. They're real after all, even if they are having an identity crisis.

Home Of The Yokai

In Home of The Yokai, humans and mystical creatures known as Yokai live in close harmony in The Land of The Ancients – a realm overseen by the Divine Jade Tree. Peace has been shattered by a gloom-ridden force that's corrupted the Yokai, turning them into feral shadows of their former selves. It's up to you to purify the Land, Yokai, and Divine Tree as you venture on a journey to become a Yokai Keeper.

Duck Detective : The Secret Salami

Solving crime is no walk in the pond. You are a down-on-his-luck detective who also happens to be a duck. Use your powers of de-duck-tion to inspect evidence, fill in the blanks, and bust the case wide open, in a narrative mystery adventure where nothing is quite as it seems.

Songs Of Silence

Songs of Silence is a story-rich strategy game set in a fantasy world threatened by the all-devouring Silence. The game features a unique mix of turn-based kingdom management, auto battler, and hero development, contrasted with short and intense real-time battles, all flavored with eye-catching Art Nouveau art style.

The Signal

Venture into the unknown on an uncharted alien planet filled with wonder and peril. Explore and survive by leveraging your creativity to craft infrastructure, equipment, and vehicles of your own designs. Awaken the dormant secret of a one-of-a-kind planet in an expedition of 1 to 16 players.

Play Rough

Play Rough is a roleplaying game set in the surreal, post-apocalyptic wasteland of what was once California. It's a place where humans live side-by-side with living cartoons, twisted abominations of ink and flesh, and… Clowns…?

Star Stuff

Star Stuff is a relaxing puzzle automation game that blends automation and strategic action. Program unique bots and work together in time with them to solve 100+ thoughtfully curated challenges and space-bending puzzles. As a brand new employee of a star factory, embrace the role of a bright-eyed engineer named Mija and join them in an out-of-this-world challenge!

darkwebSTREAMER

Become an occult streamer on a 90s dark internet in this horror RPG sim. Experience a fully procedurally generated world and endless sinister stories as you grow your stream, surf the web, perform rituals, make hard choices, manage your stats and try to survive your increasingly haunted apartment.

Clown Meat

Clown Meat is a Precision Platformer with an emphasis on speedrunning and replayability. Tumble through a butchered world where humanity is barely a memory on your naïve journey to cheer up the monolithic clown that came from the Depths of Jupiter.

Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days

Texas, 1980. Walton City has fallen to a zombie outbreak. Lead a band of desperate survivors from refuge to refuge by scavenging, crafting, and fighting in a relentless struggle for survival. Plan wisely, stick together, and — above all — keep moving if you want to make it out alive.

Sorry We're Closed

Sorry We're Closed is a nostalgic, single-player survival horror game with rich lore, deep characters, and multiple endings. Explore unsettling locations with fixed camera angles. Fight in first person with demonic weapons. Open your Third Eye to see between worlds, uncover secrets, and solve puzzles.

Blood Servants

Set in the colorful world of Khorasan, players take on seven dungeons filled with loot to take, beasts to tame, and of course, massive hordes of baddies to beat up. Players will be able to upgrade their character, improve their weapons, gain new skills, and even raise their pets, all before resetting themselves back to level 1 in their never-ending quest for even more power.

The Midnight Crimes

A point-and-click detective adventure game, you are a retired private detective investigating the case of a missing child while facing his own past demons. Midnight Cove, the wicked Victorian city you live in, features semi-open world mechanics, side-quests, pets, character relationships and much more.

Buckshot Roulette

Play Russian roulette with a 12-gauge shotgun. Two enter. One leaves. Roll the dice with your life. Good luck!

Esophaguys

Esophaguys is a silly party platformer where you play as old folks with elongating necks. Stretch, bite, and swing together to find your lost kin, compete in minigames for long-necked glory, and embark solo on a journey of both past and future!

Echoes Of The Plum Grove

Embark on a journey to Honeywood, where a fresh start awaits! Dive into the heartwarming world of this cozy farm simulator and build a thriving community that will stand the test of time. From planting and harvesting crops to socializing with locals, there's always something to do in Honeywood. 1 Forge meaningful connections with fellow islanders, make friends, and immerse yourself in the warmth of community life. However, not everyone may be open to friendship. Will you be a beloved neighbor, or will you choose to become frenemies with the locals through cheeky insults? The choice is yours in this enchanting world where adventure and friendship await at every turn.

Ultimate Godspeed

Ultimate Godspeed is a party racing game that players can play on their own, with or against their friends. To win, players either build shortcuts with ramps or platforms, or they try to eliminate the competition with well-placed traps. They just have to be careful not to end up in these traps themselves!

Phantom Spark

Momentum is everything in this gravity defying future-fantasy time-trial racer. Master the ancient tracks of this forgotten land as its ancestral guardians guide you along the way. Weave through spectacular ruins and glide through the air as you seek your ultimate goal of perfection via the game's easy-to-learn and hard-to-master gameplay. Phantom Spark not only allows you to compete against your friends locally via split screen, but the world at large thanks to its online leaderboards. Compete against the ghosts of other players and forge new online rivalries with other players as you bid to post the perfect time on over 30 tracks.

Hermit and Pig

Hermit and Pig is a turn-based, adventure RPG about a reclusive hermit and his truffle-hunting pig. These unlikely heroes must explore, forage, fight, and overcome unfortunate personal shortcomings to solve the mystery of a sinister corporate plot.

Soulbound

An action adventure with responsive and skillful combat. Earn new abilities and upgrades as you make your way through a colorful story. Go alone, or in co-op. Venture forth and discover a bizarre adventure where nothing is quite what it seems! Grab your hockey stick and head towards Pokkon City in an attempt to uncover who abducted your whole house! Fight living trash cans and make friends with fish-headed people. Alter your play-style with upgrades and defeat powerful foes! One kid's seemingly small journey will throw them into something far bigger than they could have imagined.

Olliefrog Taod Skater

Olliefrog Toad Skater is the amphibian-based skateboarding game where its easy to be steezy! Create your own little custom cute frog or toad and hit up the local skatepark for a brief skating session, OR tackle the more extensive story/career modes and ollie, grind, and kickflip your way to the top.

Fruitbus

A journey of flavours and friendships await players in Fruitbus. Explore a new open world where taste is everything in your fully customisable food truck; create new dishes and feed new friends to unlock unique stories and memories; and forage for fresh ingredients to feed tummies and souls with an abundance of home-cooked meals.

Weyrdlets

Weyrdlets is a virtual pet game that harmonizes relaxation with productivity. Collect adorable items, customize your pet and its home, and bring your loving companion to your desktop to boost real-life tasks, enriching your daily routine with a touch of joy and motivation!

Critter Cove

Step into the charming realm of Critter Cove, a world teeming with vibrancy and warmth. Here, players are granted the power to revitalize a neglected town, renovate shops, and open new community spaces by diving for treasures and exploring the island. Alongside this, form heart-warming connections with a diverse cast of characters, comprising adorable animal townsfolk. Players can unearth hidden treasures as they salvage discarded items and transform them into cherished artefacts. They can explore the intricacies of an open world that stretches across land and beneath the waves while adding a personal touch to their home and wardrobe. Whether looking for relaxation or daring escapades, players can embrace the cozy island lifestyle of Critter Cove setting their own pace for adventures.

Surmount

Surmount is a free-flowing, physics-based platforming adventure where you'll experience the joys of mountain climbing. Make your perilous ascent through the various handcrafted and procedurally generated challenges of Mount Om, all the while following a silly story with eccentric folks along the way. Master your own unique style of climbing either alone or with a friend, upgrade and customize your climber to stand a better chance, and maybe just maybe, you'll be the first ever to reach the top!

The Transylvania Adventure Of Simon Quest

It's a parody/homage side-scroller set in a dark 8-bit world with optional nonlinear progression, discoverable minigames, and customizable settings. Conquer mansions of monsters with your trusty whip, assemble the perfect equipment chains to eliminate bosses, and gather pieces to resurrect Count Dracula! After his rival, Stan Helsing, defeated Dracula, Simon felt cheated. To gain back the glory robbed from him, he sets out on a perilous quest of retribution to resurrect the evil Count piece by piece for one purpose: to slay Dracula himself! Traveling across the world of Transylvania , Simon must conquer mansion after mansion to obtain all the items necessary to raise the vampire lord.

Mullet Mad Jack

Mullet Mad Jack is a single-player fast-paced FPS that brings you directly inside a classic anime. Power up your character and reach the last floor; Beat your best time or try again. Haste makes waste… OF YOUR ENEMIES!

Sniperbot: The Hype Game

In Sniperbot: The Hype Game, you will traverse through the cybertech world of Meta Metro, where Hypebeasts run wild, clout is currency and the only way to survive is attacking your enemies and fighting boss battles with a blaster and sword, all while keeping on beat to a late 80s / early 90s Hip Hop soundtrack!

Pepper Grinder

Pepper Grinder is an action-packed 2D adventure blending traditional platforming with an alternate drilling mode that allows you to dive in and out of the earth like a dolphin swims through water.

BioGun

Get injected into the microscopic world of BioGun. Face viral threats and winding corridors on your mission to save man's best friend from the inside. Will you be the vaccine to save dog-kind from extinction?

Megaloot

Megaloot is an addictive Inventory Management Roguelite RPG, where meticulous loot management paves the way for creating diverse and powerful builds. Combine loot strategically to craft dominating setups, and unlock new deck cards to become an ultimate power hunter

Peppered

Peppered is a heavily narrative-driven 2D platforming game. It aims at subverting well-known gaming tropes to tell a story about the existential struggles of everyday life. Responsibility, consequences, comforting lies we tell ourselves. That weird sensation of feeling like a bystander of your own life, and then suddenly remembering that if you don't save the world, nobody will. You play as a nameless civilian of an immortal world an hour before the return of the God of death. Life presents you with an opportunity to take this matter into your own hands. And then presents you with countless ways to fail spectacularly.

Slider

Slide pieces of the world to solve puzzles and help others. Control an ever-growing set of tiles and mechanics. Explore nine unique areas, unravel the mysteries of the universe, and reconnect the world — one slider at a time.

G.I. Joe : Wrath of Cobra

Join a beloved cast of G.I. Joe characters on a globetrotting mission to thwart Cobra's forces. Form squads of up to four players online or in local couch co-op in either Story or Arcade Mode across iconic franchise locations like The Pit and Cobra Island. Devise powerful combos fitting each character's skill set. Activate special abilities to turn the tide of battle against Ninja Vipers, HISS Tanks, the Crimson Guard, and more of the Cobra Commander's malicious minions and save the world once again!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!