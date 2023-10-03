Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: detective pikachu, Pikachu, pokemon

The Mysterious Shiny Detective Pikachu Returns To Pokémon GO

Detective Pikachu returns in Pokémon GO and it can be Shiny. This Detective Pikachu Returns event will also introduce a costumed Slowpoke.

Niantic has announced a new event coming to Pokémon GO. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Detective Pikachu Returns event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, October 9, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. local time

Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, October 9, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. local time Wild Spawns: Pikachu wearing a detective hat (can be Shiny), Slowpoke wearing a hat (can be Shiny), Growlithe (can be Shiny), Alolan Exeggutor (can be Shiny), Magikarp (can be Shiny), Lotad (can be Shiny), Chimecho (can be Shiny), Bronzor (can be Shiny), Xatu, Bellossom, Ducklett, Cutiefly, and Falinks.

Pikachu wearing a detective hat (can be Shiny), Slowpoke wearing a hat (can be Shiny), Growlithe (can be Shiny), Alolan Exeggutor (can be Shiny), Magikarp (can be Shiny), Lotad (can be Shiny), Chimecho (can be Shiny), Bronzor (can be Shiny), Xatu, Bellossom, Ducklett, Cutiefly, and Falinks. Field Research: Event-themed Field Research tasks will feature the following encounters: Sudowoodo (can be Shiny), Snivy (can be Shiny), and Rowlet.

Event-themed Field Research tasks will feature the following encounters: Sudowoodo (can be Shiny), Snivy (can be Shiny), and Rowlet. Event bonus: Trainers can enjoy surprise encounters with Pikachu wearing a detective hat once per day by taking snapshots 2× XP for spinning PokéStops during the event Collection Challenge leading to Field Research Detective Pikachu Avatar Pose

Timed Research: Niantic writes: Help Professor Willow track down a "Pokémon of interest" in this Timed Research story. Complete Field Research tasks to earn an encounter with Pikachu wearing a detective hat! Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Monday, October 9, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Niantic writes:

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in October 2023:

October 5th – October 9th, 2023: Detective Pikachu Returns event

Detective Pikachu Returns event October 7th – October 8th, 2023: GO Battle Weekend

GO Battle Weekend October 12th – October 17th, 2023: Harvest Festival

Harvest Festival October 15th, 2023: As-of-yet unannounced Community Day

As-of-yet unannounced Community Day October 21st, 2023: Incense Day

Incense Day October 19th – October 26th, 2023: Pokémon GO Halloween 2023 Part 1

Pokémon GO Halloween 2023 Part 1 October 26th – October 31st, 2023: Pokémon GO Halloween 2023 Part 2

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in October 2023:

Tuesday, October 10th, 2023: Shroomish with double XP for evolving, can be Shiny

Shroomish with double XP for evolving, can be Shiny Tuesday, October 17th, 2023: Pumpkaboo with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny

Pumpkaboo with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny Tuesday, October 24th, 2023: Phantump with double XP for catching, can be Shiny

Phantump with double XP for catching, can be Shiny Tuesday, October 31st, 2023: Yamask with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny

The Raid Hours for the month of October 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, October 4th, 2023: Entei, Suicune, Raikou (can be all Shiny)

Entei, Suicune, Raikou (can be all Shiny) Wednesday, October 11th, 2023 : Guzzlord (getting its Shiny release)

Guzzlord (getting its Shiny release) Wednesday,October 18th, 2023 : Guzzlord (getting its Shiny release)

Guzzlord (getting its Shiny release) Wednesday, October 25th, 2023: Darkrai (can be Shiny)

