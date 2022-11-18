The New Wolf Warframe Will Arrive In-Game On November 30th

Digital Extremes revealed a brand new armor coming to Warframe as this one will channel your inner wolf while looking intimidating. The next update called Luna's Prey will be launching on November 30th, which will bring about some changes with The Void as The Lotus embarks all Tenno on a mission to investigate a destroyed piece of Lua, which was previously used to monitor Void Conjuctions. You'll be getting a new story-based Survival mission, the community-inspired 51st Warframe Voruna, cosmetic offerings, and the return of Nora Night. We got more info on some of it for you below.

"Available to players on all platforms who have completed The War Within Quest, Lua's Prey introduces the YuVarium and Circulus nodes on Lua to offer a new Survival mission with a twist, Conjunction Survival. As with other Survival missions in Warframe, players must maintain Life Support by triggering Life Support Towers and procuring Life Support Capsules dropped by slain enemies. A Thrax enemy will spawn for every successful Survival round, depleting Life Support while alive. Summoning their Necramech, players must eliminate the Thrax threat to salvage Life Support and emerge victorious. Keep an eye on the battlefield! Triggering the alarms introduces a spectral Dax Soldier of familiar but distant origin making way towards Life Support Towers throughout Lua and surrounded by an enigmatic energy null of all color. Entering this area grants players 100% Ability Strength and a 50% Casting Speed buff for 5-seconds. These buffs refresh as long as the player remains in the area of effect."

Call Upon the She-Wolf Incarnadine, Voruna, and Her Loyal Wolf Pack

"A relentless hunter of god-prey and shadow of the night, Voruna is Digital Extremes' 51st playable Warframe debuting on all platforms for players to instantly unlock or earn in-game when Lua's Prey launches on November 30. Voruna's mind-bending design was developed in collaboration with one of gaming's masters of monsters Joe 'Mad' Madureira (Darksiders) of Airship Syndicate and named by Warframe's community thanks to their incredible generosity during the 2022 Quest to Conquer Cancer charity campaign."

"Voruna is a monstrous beauty – four beasts, one heart. Her loyal wolf pack offers a deadly combination of strength and stealth to players, with each wolf offering a unique Ability. For more information about Voruna's history in the Origin System, a new entry in The Leverian where players can also add her Prex Card to their collection. Voruna can be purchased from the in-game Market with Platinum and can also be earned by collecting her blueprint and components through gameplay. For players looking to instantly unlock Voruna on November 30, The Pack's Heart bundle offers immediate access to the base Warframe Voruna, her signature Sarofang melee weapon and Perigale revolving sniper, an Alternative Helmet, plus the Okuri Tails Ephemera and Voruna's Voidshell Skin."