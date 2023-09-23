Posted in: Awards Show, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: New York Game Awards, NYVGCC

The New York Game Awards Returns In January 2024

The NYVGCC confirmed this week that the New York Game Awards will be returning in 2024, with a reception set for mid-January.

The New York Videogame Critics Circle (NYVGCC) revealed this week they are holding the 13th Annual New York Game Awards this coming January. The event will officially return to the SVA Theatre in Manhattan, set to take place on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. As you might suspect, they'll be honoring the achievements in gaming throughout 2023 in several categories, as well as a few honorary awards. This year's show will once again be co-hosted by Circle president and founder Harold Goldberg, as well as NYVGCC senior intern Makeda Byfield, and the 2020 Andrew Yoon Legend Award recipient and former Nintendo of America President, Reggie Fils-Aimé. The nominees will be announced soon, but tickets are on sale now for those looking to attend.

"We're thrilled to be returning to the SVA Theatre to celebrate the 13th annual New York Game Awards and honor the best games of the past year as well as recognize the creators, developers, and media who make our industry stand out," said Harold Goldberg, executive director and founder of the NYVGCC. "The work that goes into our spunky awards show is no small feat since our organization handles every aspect of the show. Thanks to the continued support of our event, we're able to expand our Playing with Purpose program to reach more unhoused and underserved youth in New York City."

"I can't wait to show you what we have in store for the 2024 New York Game Awards," said Reggie Fils-Aimé, board member of the NYVGCC. "From hosting the awards show to mentoring the amazing youth we work with daily, being a part of NYVGCC has been such a fulfilling experience. Seeing our New York City youth grow and develop skills in the games industry with the help of NYVGCC is inspiring, and we need the continued support of industry leaders and members to keep this mission alive for those who need it most."

