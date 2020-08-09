The Next Tetris 99 Maximus Cup Will Revolve Around Three Games

The next Tetris 99 Maximus Cup will have a special theme to it as three different games will be center stage for three rounds. The sixteenth cup will be a mix of Summer Games and repeats as the Second Chance Cup will be taking place between August 14th-August 22nd. The three games participating in this cup are Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Luigi's Mansion 3, and Ring Fit Adventure. All of which had previous cup events but came at times you may have missed out on, but now you can get in on the action. You'll have a chance to earn event points based on your placement in each match, taking place over specific points in the next few weeks. Once you've earned 50 event points, a featured theme will unlock for you which will include art, music, and Tetrimino designs inspired by that round's featured game. We have the details of all three below.

If you've had your eyes set on one of the game themes from past events, but just started playing or weren't able to earn enough event points to unlock it, this Maximus Cup is for you! In previous Maximus Cup challenges, 100 event points were required to unlock rewards, but the Tetris 99 16th Maximus Cup lowers the requirement to 50 event points and offers a curated selection of revival themes from past events. Round 1 features the Animal Crossing: New Horizons theme as a reward and runs from 12 a.m. PT on Aug. 14 to 11:59 p.m. PT on Aug. 16.

features the theme as a reward and runs from 12 a.m. PT on Aug. 14 to 11:59 p.m. PT on Aug. 16. Round 2 features the Luigi's Mansion 3 theme as a reward and runs from 12 a.m. PT on Aug. 17 to 11:59 p.m. PT on Aug. 19.

features the theme as a reward and runs from 12 a.m. PT on Aug. 17 to 11:59 p.m. PT on Aug. 19. Round 3 features the Ring Fit Adventure theme as a reward and runs from 12 a.m. PT on Aug. 20 to 11:59 p.m. PT on Aug. 22.