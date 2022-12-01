The NFL Launches New "NFL Zone" Island In Fortnite Creative

The NFL is taking another step in getting their brand out more to gamers as they have created a brand new island in Fortnite Creative. The "NFL Zone," which is also being presented by VISA, has been created and designed to engage existing fans of the sport who play the game while also serving as its own little promotional area for those who may not watch American football and could discover it through this social hub. While there are some fun things in here that you can do, it's basically an island full of promotions for NFL teams, such as the 49ers mine you see below. If you want to check out the main hub, you just have to enter 3402-0256-6913 in the Island Code menu. Or you can get a better look at the mine at 6133-5764-5986. Here's more about it from the team who constructed it.

"Within NFL Zone, fans will find "The Hub" which offers a comprehensive fan experience including a virtual tailgate, Visa-sponsored stadium and mini-game, and portals to maps inspired by individual NFL teams that will host "seek and sack," a modified version of the popular "search and destroy" team play. Visa's mini-game "Blitz the Bag" features a "tag"-style gameplay where players sprint to pick up the bag first and try to bring it to one of the NFL stores located in the stadium without dropping it. The first team-inspired map will spotlight the San Francisco 49ers beginning today, followed by other NFL team-inspired maps featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants, and more in subsequent months.

More than just a game, NFL Zone will partner with leading content creators in sports and gaming to drive awareness across social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, Twitch, and YouTube. NFL players will also join forces with these creators to promote and share their excitement for NFL Zone. Leaning into decades of NFL rivalries, an NFC vs. AFC competition is built into the team-inspired maps. Participating content creators will have their wins tracked on a giant scoreboard in NFL Zone, with the division earning the most total points will be crowned champion after a final AFC vs. NFC playoff. Participants will also have an opportunity to compete alongside their favorite content creators, who will be assigned divisions to keep the competitive spirit alive."