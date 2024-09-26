Posted in: Games, NBC, Video Games, VR | Tagged: the office

The Office World Will Arrive On Meta Quest This October

Fans of The Office will be getting their own VR game shortly, as The Office World will launch exclusively on Meta Quest headsets

Article Summary The Office World VR game launches exclusively on Meta Quest headsets on October 10, 2024.

Experience Dunder Mifflin with mini-games, trivia, and customizable desks using in-game currency "Schrute Bucks".

Attend the special launch event by RSVPing on Meta Horizon for an immersive celebration.

Watch full episodes of The Office on Peacock and explore other NBCUniversal experiences on Meta Quest.

Meta and NBCUniversal have come together to present a new kind of VR experience, as The Office World will arrive for Meta Quest headsets. This is basically the VR game for all fans of the original US version of The Office, and as far as we can see, it has no ties to the new one being planned for NBC. You'll be able to take part in several activities in the Scranton location of Dunder Mifflin. If you want to take part in the Launch Party, you can RSVP on Meta Horizon and take part in a special event when the game goes live on October 10, 2024.

The Office World

Step inside the iconic Dunder Mifflin office and get to "work" with mini-games show trivia, and more in an engaging and entertaining experience that takes one of the all-time greatest TV sitcoms to the next level. Working a fake job for make-believe money has never been so fun!

In The Office World, users can earn and spend "Schrute Bucks" to customize their desks and purchase trinkets from the interactive vending machine. They can claim a desk in the office, track their progress, and play mini-games inspired by iconic scenes like "Kevin's Chili" and "Bats." In addition to playing The Office World in Meta Horizon, users can also watch full-length episodes of The Office on the Peacock app on Meta Quest, and play other exciting NBCUniversal experiences on Meta Horizon like Universal Monsters Arena and Halloween Horror Nights. Whether you're a die-hard fan who watched The Office when it first aired or someone who just recently started streaming it, every visit is full of fun activities and jam-packed with references to the characters and jokes that fans love from the show.

