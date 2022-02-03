The One Ring TTRPG Will Be Released On March 22nd

Free League Publishing has announced a proper release date for the upcoming TTRPG The One Ring as it drops on March 22nd. This new game based on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien will be getting four items released at once through the company's online shop. That will be the Core Rules, the Starter Set, the Loremaster's Screen & Rivendell Compendium, and two different dice sets. We have more info on the Core Rules book below and will have more to say about the game later this month when we review it.

Enter the world of Middle-earth with The One Ring, the official tabletop roleplaying game based on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien. Designed specifically to evoke the atmosphere of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, the game contains rules for creating heroes and sending them off on adventures in a land threatened by the growing Shadow. This beautifully illustrated, full-colour hardcover manual presents Middle-earth as it was twenty years after Bilbo Baggins' remarkable disappearance and unexpected return. The great events narrated in The Lord of the Rings are still fifty years away, leaving plenty of room to narrate stories worthy of an epic. Now in its second edition, The One Ring comes with updated and revised rules, a new visual style, and a focus on the land of Eriador — the lone-lands west of the Misty Mountains. Among its key features are: Rules for travelling across the land (Journey), facing frightening foes (Combat), and meeting the personalities of Middle-earth (Council).

Thorough advice for the Loremaster on how to bring Middle-earth to life, including rules for magical treasure, the Shadow, and the Eye of Mordor.

In-depth information on six Patrons — individuals sponsoring the adventures of the Player-heroes — including Bilbo Baggins and Gandalf the Grey.

A bestiary containing a spread of adversaries, from lowly Orc Soldiers and Highway-robbers, to monstrous Cave-Trolls and Barrow-Wights.

Rules to create your very own Nameless Things — unknowable beings from the dark corners of the world.

A complete Landmark adventure, The Star of the Mist, with extra support for new Loremasters, in the form of tutorial advice throughout.