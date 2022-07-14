The Op Announces New Disney Board Game With Smash Up: Disney Edition

The Op announced a brand new Disney-themed board game today as they have partnered up to create Smash Up: Disney Edition. The game is being released in time to mark the ten-year anniversary of the Smash Up series, as players have the ability to create over 4,000 team combinations throughout the entire franchise. Which includes this nostalgia-packed edition that brings in characters from both Disney and Pixar to the mix as you'll be able to shake up familiar names and faces with other titles. The game is 1-4 players and runs about 60 minutes on its own, and is currently on sale for $35. You can read up more on the game below as it is currently available through The Op's website at the link above.

In Smash Up: Disney Edition, players will choose two decks of fan favorite Disney factions and combine their powers to take over Bases, earn the most Victory Points, and win! Choose from Frozen, Big Hero 6, Wreck-It Ralph, The Lion King, Mulan, Aladdin, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Beauty and the Beast to create the most exciting team-ups imaginable! Join unlikely allies, create synergies, and dominate with teams of Disney characters of all kinds! Get started by choosing two decks, combine their powers, and play those abilities to their maximum potential to take over bases. Adapt characters from the eight Factions including Frozen, Aladdin, and Wreck-It Ralph to rule the kingdom- the first to earn 15+ Victory Points wins! The game even includes Power Counters and newly added enumerated Base Mats that make progress tracking a breeze. Smash Up, designed by Paul Peterson, is the ultimate "shuffle-building" game from AEG that lets players draft two faction decks and combine them into a force to be reckoned with! 28 deck combinations from Smash Up: Disney Edition plus compatibility with previous expansions provide endless replayability.