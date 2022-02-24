The Op Launches New Game Mountains Out Of Molehills

The Op has released a brand new board game that will have you stacking to win as you can now play Mountains Out Of Molehills. This new game is a bit of a light strategy title in which all of you are playing moles trying to be the one who is in the most control over everything around them. One of the fun aspects of the game is that once you start your path upward, you're committed, and have to see your choices through to the end. So there's no way to turn back and try to change what you did, you have to play against others who have made the same difficult choices who also can't go back. We have more about it below, but you can get the game right now at the link above for $40.

Moles have traveled from all over to compete in the annual Mountain Maker tournament. In this light strategy game, competitors show their skill based on how high they can pile their molehills, and by how many mountains they control. The mole that can build and control the most mountains out of molehills over 6 rounds will be declared the 'top tunneler' and will win the game. Features a two-level game board and full-color acrylic standees for each mole! Players work to pile their molehills as high as possible with the goal to control the most mountains at the end of six rounds. Featuring a unique, two-level game board – a lower level to make moves and an upper level to watch the molehills rise – players will take turns changing direction, blocking paths with rocks, and toppling piles to spread out their work and cover as much ground as possible to secure the number one spot.