The OP Releases New Dexter-Themed Version Of Clue

The OP has released a brand new version of the classic board game Clue as players can now experience it through the eyes of Dexter. The game will be taking cues from the original Showtime version of the series as you're back to being a part of the Miami PD as you take on the role of the "justified" serial killer. The board, the pieces, and the characters roaming around it are all taken from the show, as different investigators will be rummaging around trying to deduce how this latest murder to come across their desks came about. You can snag the game right now for $40 exclusively on their website at the link above, as we have more info and images of everything you'll get in it below.

Miami Metro PD is on the hunt for a homicidal monster, but another unseen threat is at large. Will following the clues allow law enforcement to protect the city, or will the criminal succumb to a different kind of justice? Get behind the badges of Debra Morgan, Maria Laguerta, Angel Batista, Vince Masuka, James Doakes, and Joey Quinn to scope out locations around Miami. You must determine WHICH serial killer is accountable, WHO will apprehend them, and WHERE they'll be caught! Choose your token based on your favorite charismatic murderer, and make your way through nine famous crime scenes from the series including the Construction Site, Comic Book Store, Police Station, and more! Players will go behind the badges of the treasured Miami-Metro heroes including Debra Morgan, Maria Laguerta, and Angel Batista to hunt for a homicidal monster on the loose. Quickly decipher Which serial killer is at large, who will apprehend them, and where in Miami they'll be caught, all before Dexter has to time enact his own ritualistic form of justice!