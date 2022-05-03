The Op Releases New Godfather-Themed Monopoly

The Op has released a brand new version of Monopoly this week as old-school movie lovers can get one based on The Godfather. As you might suspect from the look and feel of the game in the images below, you're getting a game that is made to represent the film as if it were the classic game of property and finance. All the properties are places from the film, the cards represent scenarios, and the tokens are taken directly from objects in the film. They even went so far as to create one of a horse head, which we look forward to hearing someone rage about on social media. You can get the game right now as an exclusive on The Op's website.

Celebrate 50 years of the most iconic mafia movie franchise of our time and make an offer they can't refuse with Monopoly: The Godfather, a nostalgic spin on the fast-trading property game based on organized crime patriarch "Don" Vito Corleone and company. Relive the drama and suspense of "the family's" legacy as you buy, sell, and trade memorable locations from the film, establish Hideouts and Compounds, and reconcile run-ins with Friends and Enemies on the road to be the last mobster standing to win! Buy, sell, and trade memorable locations from the original films, including the Corleone Estate, Louis Restaurant, and more! Serve your revenge using the new Monopoly "Don" Cards named after the heads of other families containing directives to "go to the mattresses," like Hijacking, Blackmail, Money Laundering, and other rackets. Be sure to keep your friends close but your enemies closer, and never go against the family, or you might be sleeping with the fishes!