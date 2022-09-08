The Op Reveals The Marvel Dice Throne 4-Hero Box

The Op revealed a brand new board game added to their lineup as they bring Marvel to Dice Throne with Marvel Dice Throne 4-Hero Box. The game will give you the chance to play as four different heroes as you'll have your choice between the comic book versions of Thor, Loki, Scarlet Witch, and the Miles Morales version of Spider-Man. The game has several modes you can play in which you can go 1-v-1, team up, play in a battle royale free-for-all, and more, as they have put a Marvel spin on the game to spice things up a bit. What's more, all of the heroes can be used in any version of Dice Throne. You can read more about it below as the game is currently on sale for $50 via their website.

Based on the smash success Dice Throne, Marvel Dice Throne 4-Hero Box lets players battle as their favorite Marvel heroes – Scarlet Witch, Thor, Loki, and Spider-Man – in one-on-one duels, team battles, and free-for-alls! Attack opponents and activate abilities with dice rolls, accumulate combat points, and spend them on action cards for ability upgrades. All 4 heroes are compatible with the entire Dice Throne ecosystem.