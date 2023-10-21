Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: red barrels, The Outlast Trials

The Outlast Trials To Release New Halloween Content Update

Red Barrels will be releasing new content for The Outlast Trials next week, including a soundtrack and a Halloween update.

Indie game developer and publisher Red Barrels has released details about their upcoming Halloween update for The Outlast Trials, set to happen next week. On October 26, the team will drop the update with a new trial for you to take on, as well as several new challenges with some limited-time items as rewards, along with a ton of improvements for the game that fans have been requesting. The team also put the game's soundtrack out on Spotify this week, along with a new documentary about making the game.

The Outlast Trials Halloween Update

The update includes the introduction of new Trial 'Program 4: Courthouse' and new Weekly Programs, additional MK-Challenges, and Program Geister; a limited-time Halloween event complete with special rewards. Subjects can also anticipate new Amps, Variators, Prescriptions, Cosmetics, Cell Items, and a Sleep Room Minigame, as well as numerous quality-of-life enhancements.

Official Soundtrack on Spotify

Listen to the harrowing audio and atmosphere of The Outlast Trials in the official soundtrack of the game, available on Spotify on October 25. Composed by Tom Salta (Deathloop, Halo, Ghost Recon), subjects will be able to experience the eerie sounds just like those participating in the trials.

Outlast: The Challenges of Trials Documentary

Red Barrels via The Escapist released Outlast: The Challenges of Trials documentary, which provides an insight and behind-the-scenes look at the development process of The Outlast Trials. Watch along as Red Barrels delve into the trials and tribulations, ups and downs, and creativity and triumphs for the studio's first experience at creating a multiplayer horror game.

"The Outlast Trials, is a brand new take on the acclaimed Outlast survival horror series, set in the same terrifying universe as the previous titles, only this time you can choose to play on your own or with friends in a team of up to four people. Set in the height of the Cold War era, players take on the role of test subjects abducted by the shadowy Murkoff Corporation. Imprisoned in a secret Murkoff facility, players will be thrust into a series of physical and mental ordeals, tormented by iconic characters, and challenged alone or in teams to survive with their sanity intact."

