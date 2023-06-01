The Pegasus Expedition Will Leave Early Access On June 20th The Pegasus Expedition will be leaving Early Access later this month, bringing with it several improvements and a new chapter.

Indie game publisher Fulqrum Publishing and developer Kalla Gameworks announced today that The Pegasus Expedition is finally leaving Early Access. The game will officially be coming to PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store on June 20th, and with it will come a number of additions. Aside from being the full game, it will enact a number of quality-of-life changes from the previous versions, as well as some upgrades. It will also include a brand-new chapter of content with a fresh scenario for you to explore. We have more info for you below along with the latest trailer for the game.

"The Pegasus Expedition is a story-driven sci-fi grand strategy game set in a key moment for humankind's survival. Facing an overwhelming threat at home, humanity sends an expedition to the Pegasus Galaxy in a desperate final attempt to find a refuge for the population of Earth, only to find themselves in the middle of an interstellar war they inadvertently started. Building on the legacy of the grand strategy genre, the game adds a strong narrative side to the classic 4X-gameplay which involves managing your diplomatic ties, armies, economy, and scientific development."

"The new scenario, entitled The Purge, introduces a dark twist to the 4X title, giving players the opportunity to take control of the alien Biomass faction – a deadly bioweapon engineered by an incredibly advanced alien race – in a bid to purge the galaxy of all life. The Purge is the fifth alternate scenario added to the game, further complementing the expansive and rewarding main campaign. At launch, the game will also see further improvements to the AI and diplomacy systems, in addition to general polish and bug fixes, building upon the regular content updates that were issued during the successful eight-month Early Access period. These included four new varied scenarios, further bolstering the game's substantial initial content offering, each of which added fresh ways to explore the galaxy, alongside a whole host of new features, polish, and quality of life changes."

