The PlayStation Store Has Been Deactivated In China

Looks like China's ongoing war against gaming continues as the country has deactivated the PlayStation Store from Sony. Reports started coming in overnight on Twitter that service to the online store has been suspended for a "security upgrade". However, there was no notice from Sony or anyone involved with Sony Interactive Entertainment that there would be any kind of maintenance done on the Store, and there's no indication as to when it will be back or how long the upgrade will take. Which has lead to the speculation from many outside the country to believe the Chinese government has taken the service down to perform a random check on everything they're currently selling. Which is nothing new by any means, considering they have control over the internet in their own country and can decide what's active and what isn't. But the timing is rather suspect.

One of the rumors currently circulating is that someone reported them to the authorities claiming there was a back door that allowed unapproved titles to be downloaded, but so far no evidence has been given to prove that's even remotely true. China has been cracking down on what they will and won't allow into the country in terms of video games ever since the Hong Kong protests, which we shouldn't forget that even during a pandemic, are still happening. It's opened up a brand new era of censorship and Big Brother attitude from their country as they are now setting regulations that will force users to registers with their real names and addresses instead of just being anonymous usernames and gamer tags. We'll keep an eye on the situation and see what comes of it, but right now, mainland China has no access to purchase any games from the PlayStation Store.