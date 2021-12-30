The Pokémon Center Adds Jewelry Featuring Glaceon, Sylveon, & More

Eevee's evolutions (or Eeveelutions) are some of the most popular Pokémon around. Whether they are featured on Pokémon TCG cards or products from The Pokémon Center, these adorable creatures have captured the hearts of the world. Now, The Pokémon Center has released three new jewelry items inspired by the Ice-type Glaceon, the Fairy-type Sylveon, and the Grass-type Leafeon.

Here are the full December 2022 solicitations for The Pokémon Center's sterling silver jewelry products featuring three of the most popular Eeveelutions:

Glaceon in Shining Sterling Silver

The cool beauty of Glaceon comes to your favorite charm bracelet or necklace chain with this gleaming charm featuring a fun dangling design. Sculpted of shining sterling silver, it features an icy-blue crystal to add extra glimmer to your ensemble.

Includes one Glaceon dangle charm (other pictured items not included)

Polished sterling silver with textured details

Charm is attached to a closed loop so it can be hung from a chain or cord (not included)

Designed for use with the Pokémon Jewelry – Charms: Poké Ball Clasp Bracelet (bracelet and other charms sold separately)

Pokémon Center Original

Sylveon in Shining Sterling Silver

The heartwarming friendship of Sylveon comes to your favorite charm bracelet or necklace chain with this gleaming charm featuring a fun dangling design. Sculpted of shining sterling silver, it features a pink crystal to add extra glimmer to your ensemble.

Includes one Sylveon dangle charm (other pictured items not included)

Polished sterling silver with textured details

Charm is attached to a closed loop so it can be hung from a chain or cord (not included)

Designed for use with the Pokémon Jewelry – Charms: Poké Ball Clasp Bracelet (bracelet and other charms sold separately)

Pokémon Center Original

Leafeon in Shining Sterling Silver

The verdant beauty of Leafeon comes to your favorite charm bracelet or necklace chain with this gleaming charm featuring a fun dangling design. Sculpted of shining sterling silver, it features a green crystal to add extra glimmer to your ensemble.

Includes one Leafeon dangle charm (other pictured items not included)

Polished sterling silver with textured details

Charm is attached to a closed loop so it can be hung from a chain or cord (not included)

Designed for use with the Pokémon Jewelry – Charms: Poké Ball Clasp Bracelet (bracelet and other charms sold separately)

Pokémon Center Original

In addition to these new releases, The Pokémon Center has also rolled out new plushies featuring Giratina in both its Altered Forme and Origin Forme as well as region-based luggage tags.