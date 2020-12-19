The Pokémon V Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Darkness Ablaze Part 1

Before the Sword & Shield: Vivid Voltage expansion sent Pokémon TCG collectors on a mad hunt for the Rainbow Rare Chonkachu, the previous expansion, Darkness Ablaze, lit the Pokémon card community on fire with its offerings. Before Vivid Voltage, this was seen as the best Sword & Shield expansion, and for good reason. Let's take a look at the stunning Pokémon V cards featured in this Pokémon TCG expansion.

Butterfree V: With eight generations of Pokémon showing up in these cards, its nice to see Kanto favorites still getting some love. This is a terrific Butterfree card, and the simple but beautifully illustrated glowing pink orbs and swirling blue arching lines elevate the image.

Charizard V: Charizard cards have been top-tier pulls ever since base set, so it's no wonder that the Pokémon TCG keeps spotlighting this TCG legend. This one seems to feature Charizard in a stadium battle and, while it's not the most stunning card Charizard has gotten in 2020, it's a good one. This isn't the most popular Charizard in the set, though, as the VMAX is the most valuable card in Darkness Ablaze.

Houndoom V: The fiery dog from Johto gets his day! One of the best Vs in the entirety of Darkness Ablaze, this simple but action-packed Houndoom card reminds collectors just how epic it was when this Pokémon debuted in the vintage cards.

Centiskorch V: A staple of 2020 sets, this Galar-region Pokémon has had some great cards and some weaker offerings. This one may be its strongest, as Centiskorch looks as if it's rearing up, ready to attack in this intimidating Pokémon V card.

Vikavolt V: Finally, another Pokémon we see a lot of these days, Vikavolt gets perhaps the weakest V in Darkness Ablaze… though, honestly, it's still not that bad. The 3D graphics are a bit underwhelming on this Pokémon, but the fact that this is the worst Pokémon V speaks volumes about how terrific the others are.

Next time, we will continue to break down the remaining Pokémon V cards available in the Sword & Shield: Darkness Abalze expansion.