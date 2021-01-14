The Pokémon V Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield Part 1

As 2021, the year that will celebrate Pokémon's 25th anniversary, begins, we're looking back at recent expansions that revitalized the Pokémon TCG craze. Now, we will spotlight the Sword & Shield base set that was released on February 7th, 2020. This is the set that first introduced Generation Eight species from the Galar region into the Pokémon TCG. Let's take a look at the stunning Pokémon V cards featured in this Pokémon Trading Card Game expansion.

Celebi V: One thing to remember is that the first Sword & Shield set started the Pokémon V mechanic, which makes Celebi the first V ever. Coming off of the hugely popular GX mechanic, the V is the new Ultra Rare folks are looking to pull and Celebi kicks it off beautifully. Now, three more expansions and one special set featuring Pokémon V cards have been released after this, and I'd still put Celebi in the top five. It's a beautiful, dynamic card showing off Celebi's excellent design.

Dhelmise V: Dhelmise is a bit of an odd Pokémon, but the amount of action captured in this card is incredible. Sometimes, the even rarer VMAX cards are visually confusing because of the way they attempt to display Dynamax and Gigantamax action, but the simplicity of these Pokémon Vs allows for a clear and dynamic action shot. A nice pull.

Torkoal V: I'm a Torkoal fan and this isn't a bad card, but it is a pretty glaring example of something that Pokémon V cards are critiqued for: very computer-generated artwork. This Torkoal art looks a bit too much like a still from a Dreamworks film from a decade ago, and it loses some of this Pokémon's personality along the way.

Victini V: Maybe I'm just partial to mythical Pokémon, but Victini V is an amazing card. The foil shines bright in Victini's blue eyes as well as in the flames, making this another one of the very top cards in the set.

Next time, our spotlight on the Vs from Sword & Shield continues!