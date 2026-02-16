Posted in: Acclaim, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Elden Pixels, The Prisoning: Fletcher's Quest

The Prisoning: Fletcher's Quest Launches For PC & Switch

The Prisoning: Fletcher’s Quest was launched this past week,a s the game is officially available on both Steam and Nintendo Switch

Step into the mind of Fletcher Howie Jr. in a comedic, anxiety-fueled metroidvania adventure.

Experience upgrades, weapons, bosses, chip soundtrack, and nostalgic pixel art in a roguelike format.

Game is inspired by true events, offering both story-driven depth and fast-paced action gameplay.

Developer Elden Pixels and publisher Acclaim recently released their latest game together, The Prisoning: Fletcher's Quest. One of the many games the newly revitalized Acclaimed picked up to publish, this is a metroidvania-lite title in which a visit to the psychologist goes horribly wrong. Now you must escape the facility and keep your own sanity intact along the way. Enjoy the trailer here as the game is available on PC via Steam and the Nintendo Switch.

The Prisoning: Fletcher's Quest

The Prisoning: Fletcher's Quest is the latest offering from the team behind Alwa's Awakening, Alwa's Legacy, and A Void Hope, and invites players to step into the fractured mind of Fletcher Howie Jr., a developer on the brink of a mental breakdown at the final stages of a massive project. During a post-crunch therapy session, Fletcher becomes trapped in his subconscious and is forced to confront his fears and anxieties in a comedic Metroidvania adventure.

After a visit to the psychologist that went horribly wrong you're trapped in the mind of a game developer on the brink of physical and emotional burnout during the last stages of an intense project. Experience a metroidvania drenched in anxiety based on a very true story. Help Fletcher Howie Jr. escape his mental prison and save the day!

Based on a true story and definitely inspired by real events

Upgrades, weapons, bosses, enemies and all that jazz

Contains story*

これが読めれば日本語が読める。

(* This game is not recommended for anyone with a peanut allergy)

But hey, not down with anxiety? All of these above points can be completely skipped, and you can plow your way through another tight roguelike metroidvania with killer mechanics (you can kill basically everything that moves), a banging chip music soundtrack built to maximize your nostalgia, and more pixel art than you can stomach!

