The Ratline Confirmed For Steam Next Fest Demo

Hunt down war criminals who escaped justice in The Ratline as the game will receive a free demo for Steam Next Fest this month

Article Summary The Ratline demo arrives for Steam Next Fest, letting players hunt post-war criminals in 1971 Europe.

Investigate a priest’s murder and uncover a list of Nazi fugitives in this gritty detective adventure.

Gameplay features clue-hunting, artifact analysis, global sleuthing, and challenging deduction skills.

Created by Owlskip Games, The Ratline offers a hands-on, no-hand-holding mystery-solving experience.

Indie game developer and publisher Owlskip Games has confirmed they're releasing a free demo for their upcoming game, The Ratline. The game takes a unique twist on the detective game genre, as you have received several clues as to where you can find a set of war criminals who managed to escape justice after World War II. The only sensible thing to do is the obvious choice: put the clues together, hunt them down, and seek justice the old-fashioned way. The demo looks like it will give you one of the early cases to solve so you get an idea of the mechanics and more. We have mroe details about the title here as the demo will arrive for Steam Next Fest on February 23.

The Ratline

1971. A dead priest. A list of Nazi fugitives. The hunt begins. When a Catholic priest is found murdered in Budapest, a secret list is discovered —names of Nazi war criminals who escaped justice through a covert network known as The Ratline. Now, the case is yours. From the creator of Family, Rivals, Echo Beach, and Riley & Rochelle, The Ratline continues Owlskip Games' legacy of smart, hands-on detective experiences that trust players to solve mysteries on their own. In this gritty detective thriller set in 1971, you play an investigator chasing shadows across continents. Use your wits, intuition, and network of contacts to follow leads, dig through documents, and piece together the truth—before the trail goes cold forever. The war may be over—but the reckoning has just begun.

Examine documents, photographs, and recovered artifacts

Make independent deductions with no hand-holding

Act like a proper sleuth, working contacts and shaking down sources from Rome to Buenos Aires

Hunt down your marks – put together their identities, check your work and bring them to justice.

