The Roland-Garros eSeries Returns With a New Tourney This Year

The Roland-Garros eSeries has returned in 2025 with an all-new esports tournament, as Tennis Clash players will compete this Spring

Article Summary Roland-Garros eSeries 2025 features a new esports team format in Tennis Clash.

Contest includes three qualifiers and a €5,000 prize pool for the finalists.

Two French tennis legends will lead teams in the final stage this May.

Join live or on Twitch to witness the esports and tennis fusion event.

Organizers for the Roland-Garros eSeries have revealed their plans for the 2025 tournament, as Tennis Clash players will return to competition this Spring. The French Open tennis tournament will once again host players in an esports competition, where the best of the best in the mobile title will compete to be one of the finalists, playing for glory and a €5,000 prize pool. This year, there will be some changes to it, as they are introducing a new format for its final stage, which will see the participants compete as a team, led by two prominent figures in French tennis, which will be revealed later on. We have more details about the event below as Open Qualifiers will start next week.

2025 Roland-Garros Series by Renault

Three qualifying stages will be held in March and April, will give players from all over the world the chance to secure a spot among the eight finalists. The best female players in the first two Open Qualifiers will advance to the Final Stage along with the winners. This is a true demonstration of the FFT's social commitment to diversity and inclusion, following the €8,115 donation to the Handigamers Association at the end of the 2024 edition. The five qualified participants will be joined by the two Grand Tour finalists, the circuit at the highest level of Tennis Clash, along with the reigning champion, the Italian Alessandro "ΔLEX" Bianco.

The competition will reach its pinnacle on Saturday 24 May 2025, with the Final Stage taking place in the prestigious Roland-Garros Tenniseum Auditorium, before a live audience and streamed on Twitch. This year marks the introduction of a new team-based format, with each squad supervised by a French tennis legend. Gilles Simon has been a commentator since 2023 and was invited into the Top 8 in 2024; he will face a formidable opponent whose identity is still under wraps. Each captain will lead a team of four, offering them the benefit of their expertise as tennis professionals. As a fervent supporter of tennis in all its forms and an eSports enthusiast, the former ATP world No. 6 and Davis Cup winner is eager to bring his expertise to virtual tennis. At the end of this first phase, the winning team will advance to the double elimination draw in the Winner Bracket, while the members of the losing team will start in the Loser Bracket. This is a difference that could prove crucial for the eight contenders in this Final Stage as they head towards the championship title! The two finalists will share the €5,000 prize pool.

Join us to follow the competition on Twitch or experience it in person at the Roland-Garros Tenniseum for a one-of-a kind experience where tennis and eSports collide!

OQ #1: 6-11 March 2025

OQ #2: 20-25 March 2025

OQ #3: 3-8 April 2025

Grand Tour: 24 February to 23 March 2025

