The Samsung Galaxy Creator Collective Returns For 2023 The Samsung Galaxy Creator Collective is returning to Texas for 2023, as the PUBG event will host an esports tournament and more.

Samsung revealed this week that they are bringing back their premiere PUBG Mobile event, the Samsung Galaxy Creator Collective. The multi-day event will be making its return to Dallas, Texas, and while they didn't give out the specific location it was being held at, we do know it will take place from March 21st-22nd and be broadcast live over Twitch for both days. The event has been designed to help aspiring and established content creators, as well as gamers who create content, "accelerate their growth and turn their passions into a career." The event will also include a special esports tournament, as players will be able to fight over a $20k prize pool in the Galaxy Battles: PUBG Mobile Showdown Finals event. We got more info on the event for you below.

"This year, Samsung will be hosting an epic gaming tournament, the Galaxy Battles: PUBG Mobile Showdown Finals. The competition will kick off with open entry qualifying rounds on March 6 and wrap with the top 16 finishers and creators who will move on to the finals. The top 16 finishers will then be competing onsite for a chance to win the $20,000 cash prize pool and additional prizes from Qualcomm and Samsung, with gaming fanatics to tune in and follow along in real-time."

"The three-hour final tournament will be available to watch on all PUBG Mobile channels and Samsung's Twitch channel beginning at 7 p.m. CT on March 22. To learn more about the three-week tournament and to get more information on how to sign up can be found on their website. In addition to the tournament, the livestreamed event will offer more than 40 hours of content from Samsung's #TeamGalaxy members and keynote speakers from top creator titans (Billboard, Instagram, Reddit, and Snap). The speakers will be sharing their tips and insights into their careers and respective platforms."