The Secret Rare Gold Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Cosmic Eclipse Part 2

Interest in the Pokémon TCG is soaring right now, and it is leading to products new and old being cleared off shelves as soon as they arrive. While many are looking to invest in these cards for financial reasons, the core of the hobby is, has been, and will always be about the Pokémon themselves and the artwork. Let's take a look back at one of the best Pokémon TCG sets of all time: Cosmic Eclipse. Cosmic Eclipse, which was released on November 1st, 2019, closed out the Sun & Moon era as the final pre-Galar set. It featured some of the most beautiful cards of all time, including Secret Rare Character Cards featuring Pokémon with their trainers, which could be pulled in place of the reverse holo. Let's take a look at the Gold Secret Rare cards of the set, which feature a greater number than the overall set number. For example, the Lana's Fishing Rod card below is numbered 266/236.

Lana's Fishing Rod: While it's always a bit of a letdown when you buy a booster box and your one secret rare is a Gold Trainer Item card, one thing that does enrich these a bit is when they're tied to characters. Here, this Fishing Rod belongs to Lana, the Trial Captain of Brooklet Hill.

Lillie's Poké Doll: Same deal here. This doll belongs to Lillie, a hugely popular character whose Trainer Supporter Full Art cards are skyrocketing in value. While the same isn't true for this Item card, the tie to Lillie helps this card, as does the nod to the classic Cefairy Doll Trainer card from Base set.

Martial Arts Dojo: Personally, I love the look of the Trainer Stadium Gold cards, because of the way that the golden lineart makes these locations look like a map from the original games. Plus, the unique colors makes these more exciting to pull, in my opinion, than Item cards.

Next up, our spotlight on the Pokémon TCG: Cosmic Eclipse Gold Secret Rare cards continues.