The Secret Rare Gold Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Cosmic Eclipse Part 3

Interest in the Pokémon TCG is soaring right now, and it is leading to products new and old being cleared off shelves as soon as they arrive. While many are looking to invest in these cards for financial reasons, the core of the hobby is, has been, and will always be about the Pokémon themselves and the artwork. Let's take a look back at one of the best Pokémon TCG sets of all time: Cosmic Eclipse. Cosmic Eclipse, which was released on November 1st, 2019, closed out the Sun & Moon era as the final pre-Galar set. It featured some of the most beautiful cards of all time, including Secret Rare Character Cards featuring Pokémon with their trainers, which could be pulled in place of the reverse holo. Let's take a look at the Gold Secret Rare cards of the set, which feature a greater number than the overall set number. For example, the Power Plant card below is numbered 269/236.

Power Plant: One of the things that make the Trainer Stadium cards more interesting pulls than Trainer Items from a collector's point of view is that these sometimes recreate settings from the original games. For example, this card is based on the Kanto Power Plant from the Generation One games.

Tag Call & Draw Energy: Cards like these may end up having more value to those who play the Pokémon TCG rather than flat-out collectors. As a Secret Rare, both of these end up just over and just under a current value of $10 USD. In a set made up of amazing Full Arts, Alternate Arts, and unique Character Cards, it does make sense that these would be overlooked. After this set, the Sword & Shield era sets would spice up the selection of Gold Cards by adding Pokémon. For example, the Sword & Shield Base Set has two Gold Cards featuring Legendaries with every subsequent expansion featuring Shiny Pokémon on Gold Cards.

Next up, our spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Cosmic Eclipse concludes.