The Secret Rare Gold Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield Part 2

As 2021, the year that will celebrate Pokémon's 25th anniversary begins, we're looking back at recent expansions that revitalized the Pokémon TCG craze. Now, we will spotlight the Sword & Shield base set that was released on February 7th, 2020. This is the set that first introduced Generation Eight species from the Galar region into the Pokémon TCG. Let's take a look at the beautiful cards featured in this Pokémon TCG expansion known as "Gold Secret Rares," which feature unique trainer cards and… well, usually Shiny Pokémon but this time, something a little different. These textured cards look like something stolen out of a dragon's stash from the way they gleam. These are classified as Secret Rare cards which include the below Gold Secret Rare Cards, Rainbow Rare Pokémon Cards, and, finally, Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter cards. Secret Rare cards feature a number greater than the collective number of the set. For example, the first of the below Secret Rares, Air Balloon, is numbered 213/202. The next card, Metal Saucer, is 214/202, and so on.

There are a total of 216 cards in this expansion, meaning that there is a whopping fourteen Secret Rare cards. The final Sword & Shield Secret Rares are these textured, gold Trainer cards. These are somewhat like the secret rares of the past, which featured Trainer cards with gleaming, golden borders but now the entire card takes on that incredible shine.

While these are quite a pretty sight, not every Pokémon TCG collector loves pulling these. Because the other Secret Rares are Pokémon or Trainer Supporter cards showing a human character from the games, these cards showcasing items tend to be a bit less popular. As a result of this, they are also some of the most obtainable Secret Rares. With the exception of Quick Ball which is worth $37.37 as of this writing, the other Secret Rare Trainer items cards are worth about $10 USD, give or take.

Next up, we will assess the entire Sword & Shield expansion in a final review spotlighting the best cards in the set.