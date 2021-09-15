The Shapeshifter 2 Announces Kickstarter For October

The one-man developer studio Greenboy Games announced this week they'll be launching a new Kickstarter in October for The Shapeshifter 2. The studio has already created several games with a retro feel including the original The Shapeshifter, as well as Where is My Body?, Micro Doctor, Lunar Journey, Submarine 9, and Leo Legend. So making a sequel to one of the most successful titles they've made was a no-brainer. But like a lot of projects, it's going to need some funding, so they've put together a new Kickstarter campaign that will officially launch on October 1st. We have more info on the game below along with the latest trailer, as we now wait to see what they're asking for this time around to make it a reality.

The Shapeshifter 2 is an Old-School Adventure game, and this time the adventure takes place in the elven world. The main actor has the power to become the animal that he touches to save the elven world from the wizard's spell: Fly, swim, croak, cackle, bray, roar, growl, meow, among other curious skills. The Shapeshifter 2, is the first and only Game Boy game that requires 2 cartridges to play, and not due to lack of space! The game will contain never-before-seen innovative gameplay mechanics that will be revealed soon. The game will be fully compatible with all Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance handhelds. This includes the Analogue portable system and other Game Boy compatible devices. New Game Boy game in cartridge format.

Lead Elliot in a fantasy adventure in which you can turn into the animals you touch and save the elven world from the wizard's spell.

More than 4 hours of gameplay, full animated with pixel-art graphics.

Music composed by Cesc Mozota and Oscar Latorre .

and . Game Boy version compatible with all Game Boy, Game Boy Color and GameBoy Advance handhelds.

The Shapeshifter 2- Demo – Become the Animal you touch – The Elven World – Game Boy Game 2022